Bryan Danielson Reveals Cody Rhodes Taught Him "How Fun Lying Is."
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 25, 2022
Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about an important lesson Cody Rhodes taught him.
"I have a great relationship with Cody. Cody and I have been friends for a long time, we'd ride together in WWE and that kind of stuff. I don't know if you guys know this, this is probably something that the boys know, but I'm a big-time liar. I love to lie. My love of lying, I wasn't a very good liar until I rode with Cody. Cody taught me how fun lying is. Just making up, saying something straight to somebody's face, the most absurd lie. Some of that...I really enjoy Cody." VIDEO
