AEW Reportedly Didn't Send Overtures To AJ Styles Before He Inked New WWE Deal

As previously reported, AJ Styles reportedly signed a new multi-million dollar contract extension that will see him stay with WWE for many more years to come.

The deal is rumored to be in the region of $3 million per year in addition to his travel costs.

WWE reportedly was keen to re-sign Styles before other promotions could talk to him and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted AEW didn’t make overtures to Styles before he decided to ink a new WWE deal as they were not legally able to and WWE signed him before his contract expired.

Styles' new deal is one of the biggest contracts in WWE right behind the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and Randy Orton and on the same level as Edge, Goldberg, The Miz and Kevin Owens.

Styles did talk with AEW when his original WWE contract was going to expire.