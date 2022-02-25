Tony Khan’s Big Announcement Will Be Made On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW is never far away from their next big announcement and today it was revealed on Busted Open Radio by Tony Khan that he expects to make his much talked about "huge announcement" on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS.

The announcement is expected to be one of the biggest since The First Dance announcement.

“I am going to tell everyone right now, you definitely will not want to miss Wednesday night Dynamite next week. I’ve been talking a lot about a big announcement in the world of pro wrestling. Not only is there gonna be a lot of great wrestling on the show…” Khan said. “I promise you guys right now, I have a huge announcement coming and nobody knows what it is. “It’s going to be something very important in the wrestling business. It’s not just one particular piece of talent. It’s something very special and I’m really excited about it. I believe it’s something we’re going to be in a position to announce on Wednesday so I’m pretty excited about that.”

