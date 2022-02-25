Edge’s Vague Promo On RAW Was Purposely Done In Case WrestleMania 38 Plans Change
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2022
Edge’s promo on Monday's WWE RAW is the talk of the wrestling world with many speculating who his opponent might be at WrestleMania 38.
WWE reportedly had Edge cut a vague promo by design as the card for their biggest show of their year is "still very fluid" and plans for many of the matches could change.
During the promo Edge teased, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Cody Rhodes as possible opponents.
"We are roughly 5 weeks out & I’m told the WM card is still very fluid. Hence the reason for the vague Edge promo, the 2 week delay on the tag title match & the MSG title defense for Brock. Creative is leaving a ton of space in nearly every storyline to allow major flexibility."
https://wrestlr.me/74413/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 25
Feb 25 - As previously reported, AJ Styles reportedly signed a new multi-million dollar contract extension that will see him stay with WWE for many more years [...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - The first-ever AEW Owen Hart t-shirt is now available! The t-shirt can be purchased from the official ShopAEW website, "“Just in!” the Sh[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view last month which took place on January 23, 2022 at the Hammerstein Ballroo[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - During a recent interview with TMZ, Corey Graves confirmed recent reports from last month that he has been cleared to return to the ring for active co[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - WWE has announced the main event for WrestleMania Sunday. As first reported by ESPN the winner takes all match between WWE Champion Brock Lesna[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - AEW President Tony Khan is expected to make a huge announcement on this coming Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and in addition to this, it was revealed [...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - AEW is never far away from their next big announcement and today it was revealed on Busted Open Radio by Tony Khan that he expects to make his much ta[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - WNS Podcast Episode #511 - Noah joins us as we take the Hot Ones challenge and talk wrasslin! We look ahead to AEW Revolution and WrestleMania... Our [...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - GCW will hold their Welcome to Heartbreak event tonight in Los Angeles, CA at Ukrainian Cultural Center. The event will see the return of X-Pac (Sean [...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - WWE has made changes to their upcoming Maddison Square Garden event. The official MSG website has taken down advertising for Bobby Lashley who was re[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin is reporting that WWE will not be using the "Night One" and "Night Two" taglines when referring to WrestleMania 38, inste[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - Edge’s promo on Monday's WWE RAW is the talk of the wrestling world with many speculating who his opponent might be at WrestleMania 38. WWE rep[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - Former WWE NXT coach and producer Chris Guy (Ace Steel) has landed himself a new role with All Elite Wrestling. In the latest edition of Wrestli[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - Following the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV several new matches were added to the card for the upcoming Sacrifice event. The bigg[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA with a mahor WrestleMania 38 contract signing taking place betwee[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - The last AEW Rampage for the month of February airs tonight and AEW has announced the following card for for the broadcast on TNT: - TNT Champio[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - Former AEW world champion Chris Jericho recently revealed an impressive weight loss and six-pack which has had social media speculating how he achieve[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - WWE filed a trademark for Roman Reigns on February 14, 2022. The company filed the term, "The Bloodline" for entertainment and merchandising purposes[...]
Feb 25
Feb 25 - Former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel was interviewed recently on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast during which he reflected on his time in WWE and wha[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - WWE on A&E has a big announcement coming soon. The official Twitter account for WWE on A&E teased a forthcoming announcement which PWIns[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - Ryan Satin of FOX Sports is reporting that Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38 will take place on the [...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - AEW Dynamite on TBS on February 23 pulled in 1,010,000 viewers, which is up on last week's 869,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNo[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that a planned six-man-tag match between the Death Triangle and the House of Black[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - Brian Cage will be reportedly staying with All Elite Wrestling after the promotion chose to renew his contract. Fightful Select reports that AEW has [...]
Feb 24 Cesaro Has Departed WWE Cesaro has reportedly departed WWE after a decade under contract. Cesaro quietly left WWE after his latest contract expired, according to PWInsider. [...]
Feb 24 - Cesaro has reportedly departed WWE after a decade under contract. Cesaro quietly left WWE after his latest contract expired, according to PWInsider. [...]