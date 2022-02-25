Edge’s Vague Promo On RAW Was Purposely Done In Case WrestleMania 38 Plans Change

Edge’s promo on Monday's WWE RAW is the talk of the wrestling world with many speculating who his opponent might be at WrestleMania 38.

WWE reportedly had Edge cut a vague promo by design as the card for their biggest show of their year is "still very fluid" and plans for many of the matches could change.

During the promo Edge teased, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Cody Rhodes as possible opponents.

"We are roughly 5 weeks out & I’m told the WM card is still very fluid. Hence the reason for the vague Edge promo, the 2 week delay on the tag title match & the MSG title defense for Brock. Creative is leaving a ton of space in nearly every storyline to allow major flexibility."