Several Matches Including Impact World Title Match Announced For For Sacrifice

Following the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV several new matches were added to the card for the upcoming Sacrifice event.

The biggest of those will see IMPACT World Champion Moose defend his title against Heath Miller.

IMPACT has also announced that The Good Brothers will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against Violent By Design at Sacrifice.

Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards and PCO vs. Jonah has also been announced and next week’s go-home edition of IMPACT will feature Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz. The winner will go on to challenge Mickie James for her Knockouts World Title at Sacrifice.

Check out the updated card below:

IMPACT World Title Match

Heath vs. Moose (c)

IMPACT Knockouts World Title Match

Chelsea Green or Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

IMPACT World Tag Team Titles Match

Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers (c)

IMPACT X Division Title Match

Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel (c)

IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence vs. The IInspiration (c)

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

PCO vs. Jonah

Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice 2022 will take place on Saturday, March 5 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.