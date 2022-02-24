WWE on A&E Has A Big Announcement Coming Soon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2022
WWE on A&E has a big announcement coming soon.
The official Twitter account for WWE on A&E teased a forthcoming announcement which
PWInsider has confirmed will be at least a new series of A&E Biographies on WWE legends.
The first season featured feature-length documentaries on Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, The Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Roddy Piper, and Macho Man Randy Savage.
