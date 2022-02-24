Six-Man Tag Match Probably Will Not Take Place At AEW Revolution 2022
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2022
During the latest
Wrestling Observer Radio
, Dave Meltzer revealed that a planned six-man-tag match between the Death Triangle and the House of Black which was being discussed for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view is now unlikely to take place.
The reason for this is that Rey Fenix is not expected to return for three weeks due to an arm injury when he sustained when he was choke-slammed through a table by Luchasaurus on the January 5 episode of Dynamite on TBS.
