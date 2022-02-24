Kenny Omega Believes The Future Of Pro Wrestling Is Hard To Predict

“How do you supplement big, all these big deals that, you know, both sides are doing? Both us, AEW on this side of things and WWE on that side of things, what is it, our big moves?” Omega asked. “And how do we sort of safeguard those, and stay afloat, and maintain sort of a position of prominence? A lot of times you just sort of go pin the tail on the donkey. You, like, close your eyes and make an educated guess as to what’s best. But we could wake up tomorrow and someone puts a ban on all of television.”

"No one knows, you’ll have to have some level of clairvoyance to be able to predict where things are headed, and I think that’s why people are more so tentative to commit full-fledged into this, that, or the other. Because we don’t know, we, you know, as just a human race, as people, we sort of take everything for granted. You know, things are going to be this way for quite some time and it is what it is. Being considered some form of sport, whether it’s a performance show or not, professional wrestling is in sort of a lucky spot where we can sort of fall in the bracket of other live sports, where we can be a featured attraction that people will tune in live for, to watch."

