MJF's Mother Says "I Am A Proud Mom" Following Promo About CM Punk Last Night

What MJF did tonight was one the best things I’ve seen on the mic in modern age. Pulling from past experience and life can have powerful results. #AEWDynamite

CM Punk coming out asking him if it was real, MJF teary eyed.

That deep promo from MJF that he me really thinking and hanging on to every word.

What CM Punk and MJF did tonight was one of my favorite moments in wrestling. Period.

Dude MJF can cry on demand that’s some GOAT level shit right there wow. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/waS4nGAgst

Everything we do in our life is based in spite. #aew

That was the hardest moment of my life.

Wowww Max….. I started to lose hope that you would ever be a decent human being again! I am very proud of you for last night. You reminded every kid out there, that they can be anything they set their mind to! Today…i am a proud Mom! @The_MJF

But also worth noting is that his mother, who had previously disowned him publicly, came to his side.

After MJF's emotional promo about CM Punk's departure from professional wrestling and the effect it had on him, an outpouring of support and shock from fans have poured in.

