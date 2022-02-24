Drew McIntyre Reveals How He Healed From His Injury So Fast
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 24, 2022
Drew McIntyre was a guest on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, where he spoke about his injury, how WWE wrote him off TV and his return.
"They dropped a lighting rig on my head and I came back three and a half weeks later. I think everybody, including the doctor, was surprised at how soon I was able to comeback. They told me, 'You're not making the Rumble. WrestleMania is possible, but let's say it's unlikely right now.' 'Okay Doc, no problem. I went straight to rehab and I've always had the John Cena approach to rehab with every injury. What's the most I can do for maximum benefit? 'Well, you could come twice a day for six days a week, but that would be crazy.' 'Done.' I did that, rehab-wise, twice a day, six days a week, while also working out, so three times a day, six days a week, take Sunday off. When I saw the doctor a few weeks later, they were like, 'Alright, wow, you're a cyborg, probably why you were called the Scottish Terminator. I guess you're ready to go.'" VIDEO
