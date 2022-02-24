WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Classic CM Punk Matches Set To Air On ROH TV This Week

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 24, 2022

Two Classic CM Punk Matches Set To Air On ROH TV This Week

This week's episode of ROH TV is scheduled to feature two classic matches with CM Punk, who was announced to be going into the ROH Hall of Fame this year. You can read about that here.

The two matches set for the episode are:

  1. ROH Champion Austin Aries vs. CM Punk – Death Before Dishonor 2005.
  2. ROH Champion CM Punk vs. Roderick Strong – Escape From New York 2005.

Are you looking forward to the show?

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #roh #cm punk
