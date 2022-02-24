Moose Is Working Through An Injury, Upcoming Hiatus Imminent

IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Moose was recently interviewed by PWInsider, where he revealed that he's currently suffering from a torn labrum.

Moose stated that he intends to work through the injury, but will have to endure an extended absence, although it's unknown when Moose plans to step away.

He most recently wrestled at No Surrender, where he successfully defended the IMPACT World Title against W. Morrissey.

IMPACT Sacrifice is scheduled for March 5th, but Moose has yet to be scheduled for a match on the show.