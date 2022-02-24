WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mojo Rawley On Why He Believes Wrestling Isn't As Popular As It Used To Be
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 24, 2022
During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley spoke about why he believes less people are watching wrestling now than they used to.
“You’ll see it all the time and you’ll see the big stars say this too. I think sometimes people get too carried away focusing on the wrestling and the spots and not the character development, and focusing on the mainstream markets.”
“I think there’s a lot of things that WWE does to focus on these things that maybe the internet crowd doesn’t understand and they pretty much crap all over it from the start. That’s the glory of professional wrestling is you can have someone to fill every gap. You can have your mainstream guys, and you can have your guys for the internet crowd. I think it hasn’t been as diverse and wide-ranged to capture those markets.”
“You have all the big guys out there wanting to do these top rope high spots and pretty much work exactly like the small guys. Well now nothing is special for anybody and now we’re watching the same thing.”
“I like to pick the brains of people that don’t watch often like my buddies that would come just to see me work and have no idea what they were getting into. It’s like, ‘You see these big guys? They’re not acting like big guys. You see these small guys? They’re acting like big guys.” The story doesn’t translate to the transient fan. It just doesn’t make sense.”
“When you get these people, you may only have one shot at it. Someone may watch Total Divas or Miz & Mrs and they might say, ‘You know what? Let me give wrestling a shot again.’ We might only have a 10 second window to get them back. They see something that doesn’t make sense, and they’re like, ‘All right. I’ll wait another 10 years before I give this a shot again’.”
