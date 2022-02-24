WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Returning To Las Vegas For Double Or Nothing, Dynamite & Rampage Memorial Day Tripleheader

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 24, 2022

AEW Returning To Las Vegas For Double Or Nothing, Dynamite & Rampage Memorial Day Tripleheader

AEW has issued the following press release:

AEW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FOR MEMORIAL DAY TRIPLEHEADER: DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: DYNAMITE, AEW: RAMPAGE

— T-Mobile Arena Hosts DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV on Sunday, May 29 –

— Michelob Ultra Arena Hosts AEW: Dynamite on Wednesday, May 25 and AEW: Rampage on Friday, May 27 —

Feb. 24, 2022 – In May 2019, AEW’s inaugural DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view event in Las Vegas rocked the wrestling industry, fueling AEW’s meteoric rise with its record-high ratings, game-changing content, world-class roster, pop culture infiltration, unprecedented collaboration with other leagues and enthralling product that draws the youngest-skewing wrestling audience on television.

After hosting the past two iterations of DOUBLE OR NOTHING at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., AEW announced during last night’s episode of AEW: Dynamite its triumphant return to Las Vegas, with fans getting the chance to extend their Las Vegas Memorial Day Weekend trips with a tripleheader of AEW shows kicking off on Wednesday, May 25.

The Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will pull double duty, hosting AEW: Dynamite on Wednesday, May 25, and a special live episode of AEW: Rampage on Friday, May 27. On Sunday, May 29, AEW will make its T-Mobile Arena debut as DOUBLE OR NOTHING takes center stage at the home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING’s Las Vegas return and the live episodes of AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage will feature adrenaline-charged match-ups with stars such as Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Sammy Guevara, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, MJF, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer and Keith Lee all scheduled to appear.

Fans can purchase tickets for DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage starting on March 4, at 10 a.m. PT at AEWTIX.com or AXS.com.

“The last time we were in Las Vegas, in 2019, Jon Moxley made his shocking debut and helped spark AEW’s revolution. Looking back for a moment, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in just three years,” said Tony Khan, GM, CEO and Head of Creative of AEW. “It’s been a fantastic run, and only fitting that we return to Las Vegas for DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2022 and the debuts of Dynamite and Rampage. I’m looking forward to our incredible fans enjoying a unique tripleheader opportunity over Memorial Day Weekend and experiencing more of the great wrestling that they demand and deserve.”

DOUBLE OR NOTHING will be live on pay-per-view on Sunday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and can be streamed in the U.S. on Bleacher Report via the Bleacher Report app, bleacherreport.com and connected devices. The event will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers.

In addition, Joe Hand Promotions will make DOUBLE OR NOTHING available in select theaters across the U.S., including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic and Emagine Entertainment.

International fans can purchase DOUBLE OR NOTHING at FITE.TV.


» More News From This Feed

Feb 24
Dax Harwood Gave WWE Nearly $20,000 Worth Of Revival-Related Trademarks To Escape Their Contract
During an appearance on The Sessions, Dax Harwood spoke about how FTR, formerly The Revival, gave up their trademarks to WWE to get out of their contracts faster. "Money is incredible, but I talked[...]
Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Dax Harwood spoke about how FTR, formerly The Revival, gave up their trademarks to WWE to get out of their contracts faster. "Money is incredible, but I talked[...]
Feb 24
Mojo Rawley On Why He Believes Wrestling Isn't As Popular As It Used To Be
During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley spoke about why he believes less people are watching wrestling now than they used to. “You’ll see it all the time and you’ll see [...]
Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley spoke about why he believes less people are watching wrestling now than they used to. “You’ll see it all the time and you’ll see [...]
Feb 24
AEW Returning To Las Vegas For Double Or Nothing, Dynamite & Rampage Memorial Day Tripleheader
AEW has issued the following press release: AEW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FOR MEMORIAL DAY TRIPLEHEADER: DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: DYNAMITE, AEW: RAMPAGE — T-Mobile Arena Hosts DOUBLE OR NOTHING P[...]
Feb 24 - AEW has issued the following press release: AEW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FOR MEMORIAL DAY TRIPLEHEADER: DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: DYNAMITE, AEW: RAMPAGE — T-Mobile Arena Hosts DOUBLE OR NOTHING P[...]
Feb 24
Cody Deaner Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
During an interview with Slam Wrestling, Cody Deaner spoke about signing a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling to extend his time within the company. “I believe that we have the best roster in[...]
Feb 24 - During an interview with Slam Wrestling, Cody Deaner spoke about signing a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling to extend his time within the company. “I believe that we have the best roster in[...]
Feb 24
Mojo Rawley Details His Scary COVID-19 Struggles
During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley went in-depth on some of the complications he's been going through since testing positive for COVID-19. “I got rocked pretty hard by it. The [...]
Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley went in-depth on some of the complications he's been going through since testing positive for COVID-19. “I got rocked pretty hard by it. The [...]
Feb 24
Damian Priest Believes Match With Finn Balor Changed His Career Trajectory
During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest spoke about his match against Finn Balor changing his career trajectory. "So, a little history with Finn Balor and I. Yeah, we have that. Put i[...]
Feb 24 - During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest spoke about his match against Finn Balor changing his career trajectory. "So, a little history with Finn Balor and I. Yeah, we have that. Put i[...]
Feb 24
WWE & On Location Announce Exclusive Hospitality Partnership For Premium Live Events
WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® AND ON LOCATION ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE HOSPITALITY PARTNERSHIP FOR PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., February 24, 2022 – WWE [...]
Feb 24 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® AND ON LOCATION ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE HOSPITALITY PARTNERSHIP FOR PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., February 24, 2022 – WWE [...]
Feb 24
Goldberg Reveals He Had COVID-19 When He Had To Train For WWE Return
Goldberg was recently interviewed by Car Cast, where he spoke about having COVID-19 when he got the phone call to face Roman Reigns. “Roman is a great dude. It would have been nice for me to [...]
Feb 24 - Goldberg was recently interviewed by Car Cast, where he spoke about having COVID-19 when he got the phone call to face Roman Reigns. “Roman is a great dude. It would have been nice for me to [...]
Feb 24
Lita Responds To Fan Reaction She Received At WWE Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia
Lita took to Instagram to put up a post about the reaction she got from fans in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber. “What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I&rs[...]
Feb 24 - Lita took to Instagram to put up a post about the reaction she got from fans in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber. “What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I&rs[...]
Feb 23
AEW Dynamite Results (February 23 2022)
It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite as we chug towards Revolution. We have plenty of big things to look forward to on this show including[...]
Feb 23 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite as we chug towards Revolution. We have plenty of big things to look forward to on this show including[...]
Feb 23
Buddy Matthews is All Elite
On tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, Buddy Matthews debuted to join the House of Black with Malakai Black and Brody King as they beat down Penta & PAC after they lost to them in a tag team match. [...]
Feb 23 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, Buddy Matthews debuted to join the House of Black with Malakai Black and Brody King as they beat down Penta & PAC after they lost to them in a tag team match. [...]

Feb 23
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating Increase For Post-Elimination Chamber Episode
Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demographic. Last week the show did 1.602 million viewer[...]
Feb 23 - Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demographic. Last week the show did 1.602 million viewer[...]
Feb 23
AEW Announces 'Face Of The Revolution' Qualifying Match For Tonight's Dynamite
A spot for the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder match” will be on the line between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and The Dark Order’s 10 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Will @Pres10Va[...]
Feb 23 - A spot for the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder match” will be on the line between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and The Dark Order’s 10 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Will @Pres10Va[...]
Feb 23
Bryan Danielson In Action On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley following their interaction last week. Updated A[...]
Feb 23 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley following their interaction last week. Updated A[...]
Feb 23
WWE 2K22 Soundtrack Officially Revealed, Machine Gun Kelly A Playable Character
The official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game was announced today. The soundtrack was decided upon by Machine Gun Kelly. The tracklist... Machine Gun Kelly – “concert fo[...]
Feb 23 - The official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game was announced today. The soundtrack was decided upon by Machine Gun Kelly. The tracklist... Machine Gun Kelly – “concert fo[...]
Feb 23
Tony Schiavone Reveals His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW
During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling: “Cody Rhodes to me was one of the faces[...]
Feb 23 - During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling: “Cody Rhodes to me was one of the faces[...]
Feb 23
AEW Revolution To Broadcast In Select Theatres On March 6
All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this statement: AEW BRINGING REVOLUTION PAY-PER-VIEW TO [...]
Feb 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this statement: AEW BRINGING REVOLUTION PAY-PER-VIEW TO [...]
Feb 23
Former WWE Superstar Expected To Sign With AEW
Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while now. Strickland is believed to be starting with [...]
Feb 23 - Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while now. Strickland is believed to be starting with [...]
Feb 23
Lita Issues Statement Following Loss To Becky Lynch
WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.  The WWE Hall Of Famer[...]
Feb 23 - WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.  The WWE Hall Of Famer[...]
Feb 23
Goldberg: "I Was The Mike Tyson Of Wrestling."
During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always felt that too. I still believe there’s a tin[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always felt that too. I still believe there’s a tin[...]
Feb 23
Former ROH Star Reportedly Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight
It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...]
Feb 23 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...]
Feb 23
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How Much Hollywood Executives Hate Professional Wrestling
On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestling has always been a passion of mine and I’ve[...]
Feb 23 - On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestling has always been a passion of mine and I’ve[...]
Feb 23
Bryan Danielson On How His Mindset Changed After Coming Out Of Retirement
During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...]
Feb 23
Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA
During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]
Feb 23
Trish Stratus Invited To Be Judge On Canada's Got Talent, Set For Two WWE House Shows
Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV network in Canada. In addition to this, Stratus w[...]
Feb 23 - Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV network in Canada. In addition to this, Stratus w[...]

