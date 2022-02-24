AEW Returning To Las Vegas For Double Or Nothing, Dynamite & Rampage Memorial Day Tripleheader

AEW has issued the following press release:

AEW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FOR MEMORIAL DAY TRIPLEHEADER: DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: DYNAMITE, AEW: RAMPAGE

— T-Mobile Arena Hosts DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV on Sunday, May 29 –

— Michelob Ultra Arena Hosts AEW: Dynamite on Wednesday, May 25 and AEW: Rampage on Friday, May 27 —

Feb. 24, 2022 – In May 2019, AEW’s inaugural DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view event in Las Vegas rocked the wrestling industry, fueling AEW’s meteoric rise with its record-high ratings, game-changing content, world-class roster, pop culture infiltration, unprecedented collaboration with other leagues and enthralling product that draws the youngest-skewing wrestling audience on television.

After hosting the past two iterations of DOUBLE OR NOTHING at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., AEW announced during last night’s episode of AEW: Dynamite its triumphant return to Las Vegas, with fans getting the chance to extend their Las Vegas Memorial Day Weekend trips with a tripleheader of AEW shows kicking off on Wednesday, May 25.

The Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will pull double duty, hosting AEW: Dynamite on Wednesday, May 25, and a special live episode of AEW: Rampage on Friday, May 27. On Sunday, May 29, AEW will make its T-Mobile Arena debut as DOUBLE OR NOTHING takes center stage at the home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING’s Las Vegas return and the live episodes of AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage will feature adrenaline-charged match-ups with stars such as Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Sammy Guevara, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, MJF, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer and Keith Lee all scheduled to appear.

Fans can purchase tickets for DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage starting on March 4, at 10 a.m. PT at AEWTIX.com or AXS.com.

“The last time we were in Las Vegas, in 2019, Jon Moxley made his shocking debut and helped spark AEW’s revolution. Looking back for a moment, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in just three years,” said Tony Khan, GM, CEO and Head of Creative of AEW. “It’s been a fantastic run, and only fitting that we return to Las Vegas for DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2022 and the debuts of Dynamite and Rampage. I’m looking forward to our incredible fans enjoying a unique tripleheader opportunity over Memorial Day Weekend and experiencing more of the great wrestling that they demand and deserve.”

DOUBLE OR NOTHING will be live on pay-per-view on Sunday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and can be streamed in the U.S. on Bleacher Report via the Bleacher Report app, bleacherreport.com and connected devices. The event will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers.

In addition, Joe Hand Promotions will make DOUBLE OR NOTHING available in select theaters across the U.S., including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic and Emagine Entertainment.

International fans can purchase DOUBLE OR NOTHING at FITE.TV.