Damian Priest Believes Match With Finn Balor Changed His Career Trajectory

"So, a little history with Finn Balor and I. Yeah, we have that. Put it this way, after I faced him at In Your House, my course completely changed direction. I don't think I'm sitting here with your today if it wasn't for that match. That's who Finn Balor is. He really brings out the best with everyone and I think Damian Priest is that much better because of him. Knowing that, imagine now on the stage that I'm in, and the title, and everything I have on the line, and knowing he's going to bring out the even better of me, it means the world to me to face him. It's important I think the world of him. I've always been a fan of Finn Balor. I think he's the man, but I'm not coming here to lose. I'm not coming here to be a fanboy. I'm here to defend my title."

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest spoke about his match against Finn Balor changing his career trajectory.

Dax Harwood Gave WWE Nearly $20,000 Worth Of Revival-Related Trademarks To Escape Their Contract

During an appearance on The Sessions, Dax Harwood spoke about how FTR, formerly The Revival, gave up their trademarks to WWE to get out of their contracts faster. "Money is incredible, but I talked[...] Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Dax Harwood spoke about how FTR, formerly The Revival, gave up their trademarks to WWE to get out of their contracts faster. "Money is incredible, but I talked[...]

Mojo Rawley On Why He Believes Wrestling Isn't As Popular As It Used To Be

During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley spoke about why he believes less people are watching wrestling now than they used to. “You’ll see it all the time and you’ll see [...] Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley spoke about why he believes less people are watching wrestling now than they used to. “You’ll see it all the time and you’ll see [...]

AEW Returning To Las Vegas For Double Or Nothing, Dynamite & Rampage Memorial Day Tripleheader

AEW has issued the following press release: AEW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FOR MEMORIAL DAY TRIPLEHEADER: DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: DYNAMITE, AEW: RAMPAGE — T-Mobile Arena Hosts DOUBLE OR NOTHING P[...] Feb 24 - AEW has issued the following press release: AEW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FOR MEMORIAL DAY TRIPLEHEADER: DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: DYNAMITE, AEW: RAMPAGE — T-Mobile Arena Hosts DOUBLE OR NOTHING P[...]

Cody Deaner Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

During an interview with Slam Wrestling, Cody Deaner spoke about signing a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling to extend his time within the company. “I believe that we have the best roster in[...] Feb 24 - During an interview with Slam Wrestling, Cody Deaner spoke about signing a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling to extend his time within the company. “I believe that we have the best roster in[...]

Mojo Rawley Details His Scary COVID-19 Struggles

During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley went in-depth on some of the complications he's been going through since testing positive for COVID-19. “I got rocked pretty hard by it. The [...] Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley went in-depth on some of the complications he's been going through since testing positive for COVID-19. “I got rocked pretty hard by it. The [...]

WWE & On Location Announce Exclusive Hospitality Partnership For Premium Live Events

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® AND ON LOCATION ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE HOSPITALITY PARTNERSHIP FOR PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., February 24, 2022 – WWE [...] Feb 24 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® AND ON LOCATION ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE HOSPITALITY PARTNERSHIP FOR PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., February 24, 2022 – WWE [...]

Goldberg Reveals He Had COVID-19 When He Had To Train For WWE Return

Goldberg was recently interviewed by Car Cast, where he spoke about having COVID-19 when he got the phone call to face Roman Reigns. “Roman is a great dude. It would have been nice for me to [...] Feb 24 - Goldberg was recently interviewed by Car Cast, where he spoke about having COVID-19 when he got the phone call to face Roman Reigns. “Roman is a great dude. It would have been nice for me to [...]

Lita Responds To Fan Reaction She Received At WWE Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia

Lita took to Instagram to put up a post about the reaction she got from fans in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber. “What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I&rs[...] Feb 24 - Lita took to Instagram to put up a post about the reaction she got from fans in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber. “What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I&rs[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (February 23 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite as we chug towards Revolution. We have plenty of big things to look forward to on this show including[...] Feb 23 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite as we chug towards Revolution. We have plenty of big things to look forward to on this show including[...]

Buddy Matthews is All Elite

On tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, Buddy Matthews debuted to join the House of Black with Malakai Black and Brody King as they beat down Penta & PAC after they lost to them in a tag team match. [...] Feb 23 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, Buddy Matthews debuted to join the House of Black with Malakai Black and Brody King as they beat down Penta & PAC after they lost to them in a tag team match. [...]

WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating Increase For Post-Elimination Chamber Episode

Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demographic. Last week the show did 1.602 million viewer[...] Feb 23 - Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demographic. Last week the show did 1.602 million viewer[...]

AEW Announces 'Face Of The Revolution' Qualifying Match For Tonight's Dynamite

A spot for the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder match” will be on the line between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and The Dark Order’s 10 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Will @Pres10Va[...] Feb 23 - A spot for the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder match” will be on the line between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and The Dark Order’s 10 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Will @Pres10Va[...]

Bryan Danielson In Action On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley following their interaction last week. Updated A[...] Feb 23 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley following their interaction last week. Updated A[...]

WWE 2K22 Soundtrack Officially Revealed, Machine Gun Kelly A Playable Character

The official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game was announced today. The soundtrack was decided upon by Machine Gun Kelly. The tracklist... Machine Gun Kelly – “concert fo[...] Feb 23 - The official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game was announced today. The soundtrack was decided upon by Machine Gun Kelly. The tracklist... Machine Gun Kelly – “concert fo[...]

Tony Schiavone Reveals His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling: “Cody Rhodes to me was one of the faces[...] Feb 23 - During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling: “Cody Rhodes to me was one of the faces[...]

AEW Revolution To Broadcast In Select Theatres On March 6

All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this statement: AEW BRINGING REVOLUTION PAY-PER-VIEW TO [...] Feb 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this statement: AEW BRINGING REVOLUTION PAY-PER-VIEW TO [...]

Former WWE Superstar Expected To Sign With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while now. Strickland is believed to be starting with [...] Feb 23 - Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while now. Strickland is believed to be starting with [...]

Lita Issues Statement Following Loss To Becky Lynch

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The WWE Hall Of Famer[...] Feb 23 - WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The WWE Hall Of Famer[...]

Goldberg: "I Was The Mike Tyson Of Wrestling."

During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always felt that too. I still believe there’s a tin[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always felt that too. I still believe there’s a tin[...]

Former ROH Star Reportedly Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight

It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...] Feb 23 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How Much Hollywood Executives Hate Professional Wrestling

On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestling has always been a passion of mine and I’ve[...] Feb 23 - On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestling has always been a passion of mine and I’ve[...]

Bryan Danielson On How His Mindset Changed After Coming Out Of Retirement

During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...]

Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]