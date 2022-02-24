WWE & On Location Announce Exclusive Hospitality Partnership For Premium Live Events

WWE has issued the following press release:

WWE® AND ON LOCATION ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE HOSPITALITY PARTNERSHIP FOR PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., February 24, 2022 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and On Location, a leader in the premium experiential hospitality business, today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership that will deliver world-class experiences to WWE fans. The new partnership will provide fans with hospitality packages to all of WWE’s biggest events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money In The Bank. The first packages will go on sale today at 12 pm EST for Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this July.

As WWE’s exclusive hospitality provider for premium live events, On Location will curate best-in-class, elevated offerings to give WWE fans an unforgettable experience from the moment of purchase. The all-inclusive ticket and travel packages will include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends.

“On Location has an incredible track record of creating memorable experiences around the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “We believe this partnership will set a new standard for WWE hospitality and furthers our commitment to providing our fans with world-class accommodations at WWE’s premium live events.”

“WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the country and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want,” said Paul Caine, President, On Location. “This partnership is the next step in that commitment, and we look forward to working with them to create truly once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences across their dynamic live event portfolio.”

On Location has over two decades of experience in redefining luxury hospitality and experiences for marquee live events around the world and currently works with over 150 iconic rights holders including the NFL, UFC, NCAA and the IOC to provide curated hospitality offerings and host exclusive events in an official capacity.

For more information about On Location’s offerings for WWE events, visit

https://onlocationexp.com/ or call 855-346-7388.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live event, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About On Location

On Location is a global leader in premium experiential hospitality, offering ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production and travel management across sports, entertainment, fashion and culture. On Location provides unrivalled access for corporate clients and fans looking for official, immersive experiences at marquee events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, New York Fashion Week and more. An official partner and/or service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, LA 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals, the company also owns and operates a number of its own unique experiences. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.