WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Goldberg Reveals He Had COVID-19 When He Had To Train For WWE Return
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 24, 2022
Goldberg was recently interviewed by Car Cast, where he spoke about having COVID-19 when he got the phone call to face Roman Reigns.
“Roman is a great dude. It would have been nice for me to do it in my 40s, but I had to do it at 55. I think they planned it out so he had more of an opportunity to beat me. Let’s be perfectly honest, I would have squished him 15 years ago, but now, it’s a different story. I’m 55, I do two matches a year, what am I going to do? Come in, one of the bigger pay-per-views, and I’m going to beat the WWE Universal Champion and take the belt home for six months and come back? I don’t write the script, I just kind of follow it. Kind of follow it. One of the reasons I came back is to give back to the business. If I can set Roman up and make him look like a million bucks going into WrestleMania against Brock, that’s my job. I’m behind the eight ball. Not only do a plethora of people understand what the outcome will most likely be, but I obviously have an extremely short period of time to get ready for it. I hadn’t trained for three months, I have COVID when I get the phone call to go. I literally had two weeks in the gym to get ready for this. What people don’t understand, and it will come out in the documentary, is it’s tough to do that as a 20-year-old, it’s more difficult as a 30-year-old, a 40-year-old, it’s almost impossible, a 55-year-old, I’m one of the .003% humans on the planet that can pull something like that off. In doing it, it’s very tough mentally to keep yourself in a positive space because you have so many negatives going against you. Then, 90% of them understand what the storyline is going to be. I’m fighting an uphill battle the whole way, but at this point and throughout the years I’ve been able to do this on a short schedule, you go out, you do your job to the best of your ability, you can’t contribute to the creative because that’s not my job. I just go out and try to perform the best I can and hope people appreciate it in some shape or fashion.“
Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Dax Harwood spoke about how FTR, formerly The Revival, gave up their trademarks to WWE to get out of their contracts faster. "Money is incredible, but I talked[...]
Feb 24 - AEW has issued the following press release: AEW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FOR MEMORIAL DAY TRIPLEHEADER: DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: DYNAMITE, AEW: RAMPAGE — T-Mobile Arena Hosts DOUBLE OR NOTHING P[...]
Feb 24
Cody Deaner Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling During an interview with Slam Wrestling, Cody Deaner spoke about signing a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling to extend his time within the company. “I believe that we have the best roster in[...]
Feb 24 - During an interview with Slam Wrestling, Cody Deaner spoke about signing a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling to extend his time within the company. “I believe that we have the best roster in[...]
Feb 24
Mojo Rawley Details His Scary COVID-19 Struggles During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley went in-depth on some of the complications he's been going through since testing positive for COVID-19. “I got rocked pretty hard by it. The [...]
Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley went in-depth on some of the complications he's been going through since testing positive for COVID-19. “I got rocked pretty hard by it. The [...]
Feb 24 - During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest spoke about his match against Finn Balor changing his career trajectory. "So, a little history with Finn Balor and I. Yeah, we have that. Put i[...]
Feb 24 - Goldberg was recently interviewed by Car Cast, where he spoke about having COVID-19 when he got the phone call to face Roman Reigns. “Roman is a great dude. It would have been nice for me to [...]
Feb 24 - Lita took to Instagram to put up a post about the reaction she got from fans in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber. “What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I&rs[...]
Feb 23
AEW Dynamite Results (February 23 2022) It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite as we chug towards Revolution. We have plenty of big things to look forward to on this show including[...]
Feb 23 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite as we chug towards Revolution. We have plenty of big things to look forward to on this show including[...]
Feb 23
Buddy Matthews is All Elite On tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, Buddy Matthews debuted to join the House of Black with Malakai Black and Brody King as they beat down Penta & PAC after they lost to them in a tag team match. [...]
Feb 23 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, Buddy Matthews debuted to join the House of Black with Malakai Black and Brody King as they beat down Penta & PAC after they lost to them in a tag team match. [...]
Feb 23 - Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demographic. Last week the show did 1.602 million viewer[...]
Feb 23 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley following their interaction last week. Updated A[...]
Feb 23 - During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling: “Cody Rhodes to me was one of the faces[...]
Feb 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this statement: AEW BRINGING REVOLUTION PAY-PER-VIEW TO [...]
Feb 23
Former WWE Superstar Expected To Sign With AEW Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while now. Strickland is believed to be starting with [...]
Feb 23 - Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while now. Strickland is believed to be starting with [...]
Feb 23 - WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The WWE Hall Of Famer[...]
Feb 23
Goldberg: "I Was The Mike Tyson Of Wrestling." During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always felt that too. I still believe there’s a tin[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always felt that too. I still believe there’s a tin[...]
Feb 23 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...]
Feb 23
Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]
Feb 23 - Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV network in Canada. In addition to this, Stratus w[...]