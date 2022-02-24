Lita Responds To Fan Reaction She Received At WWE Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia

“What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper.

Dax Harwood Gave WWE Nearly $20,000 Worth Of Revival-Related Trademarks To Escape Their Contract

During an appearance on The Sessions, Dax Harwood spoke about how FTR, formerly The Revival, gave up their trademarks to WWE to get out of their contr[...] Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Dax Harwood spoke about how FTR, formerly The Revival, gave up their trademarks to WWE to get out of their contr[...]

Mojo Rawley On Why He Believes Wrestling Isn't As Popular As It Used To Be

During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley spoke about why he believes less people are watching wrestling now than they used to. “You&[...] Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley spoke about why he believes less people are watching wrestling now than they used to. “You&[...]

AEW Returning To Las Vegas For Double Or Nothing, Dynamite & Rampage Memorial Day Tripleheader

AEW has issued the following press release: AEW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FOR MEMORIAL DAY TRIPLEHEADER: DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: DYNAMITE, AEW: RAMPAGE [...] Feb 24 - AEW has issued the following press release: AEW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FOR MEMORIAL DAY TRIPLEHEADER: DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW: DYNAMITE, AEW: RAMPAGE [...]

Cody Deaner Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

During an interview with Slam Wrestling, Cody Deaner spoke about signing a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling to extend his time within the company. [...] Feb 24 - During an interview with Slam Wrestling, Cody Deaner spoke about signing a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling to extend his time within the company. [...]

Mojo Rawley Details His Scary COVID-19 Struggles

During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley went in-depth on some of the complications he's been going through since testing positive for COVID-[...] Feb 24 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Mojo Rawley went in-depth on some of the complications he's been going through since testing positive for COVID-[...]

Damian Priest Believes Match With Finn Balor Changed His Career Trajectory

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest spoke about his match against Finn Balor changing his career trajectory. "So, a little histor[...] Feb 24 - During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest spoke about his match against Finn Balor changing his career trajectory. "So, a little histor[...]

WWE & On Location Announce Exclusive Hospitality Partnership For Premium Live Events

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® AND ON LOCATION ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE HOSPITALITY PARTNERSHIP FOR PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS NEW YORK a[...] Feb 24 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® AND ON LOCATION ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE HOSPITALITY PARTNERSHIP FOR PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS NEW YORK a[...]

Goldberg Reveals He Had COVID-19 When He Had To Train For WWE Return

Goldberg was recently interviewed by Car Cast, where he spoke about having COVID-19 when he got the phone call to face Roman Reigns. “Roman i[...] Feb 24 - Goldberg was recently interviewed by Car Cast, where he spoke about having COVID-19 when he got the phone call to face Roman Reigns. “Roman i[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (February 23 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite as we chug towards Revolution. We have plenty of bi[...] Feb 23 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite as we chug towards Revolution. We have plenty of bi[...]

Buddy Matthews is All Elite

On tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, Buddy Matthews debuted to join the House of Black with Malakai Black and Brody King as they beat down Penta & P[...] Feb 23 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, Buddy Matthews debuted to join the House of Black with Malakai Black and Brody King as they beat down Penta & P[...]

WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating Increase For Post-Elimination Chamber Episode

Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demogr[...] Feb 23 - Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demogr[...]

AEW Announces 'Face Of The Revolution' Qualifying Match For Tonight's Dynamite

A spot for the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder match” will be on the line between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and The Dark Order’s 10 o[...] Feb 23 - A spot for the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder match” will be on the line between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and The Dark Order’s 10 o[...]

Bryan Danielson In Action On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley[...] Feb 23 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley[...]

WWE 2K22 Soundtrack Officially Revealed, Machine Gun Kelly A Playable Character

The official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game was announced today. The soundtrack was decided upon by Machine Gun Kelly. The tracklist[...] Feb 23 - The official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game was announced today. The soundtrack was decided upon by Machine Gun Kelly. The tracklist[...]

Tony Schiavone Reveals His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling[...] Feb 23 - During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling[...]

AEW Revolution To Broadcast In Select Theatres On March 6

All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this st[...] Feb 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this st[...]

Former WWE Superstar Expected To Sign With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while n[...] Feb 23 - Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while n[...]

Lita Issues Statement Following Loss To Becky Lynch

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in [...] Feb 23 - WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in [...]

Goldberg: "I Was The Mike Tyson Of Wrestling."

During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always [...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always [...]

Former ROH Star Reportedly Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight

It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT t[...] Feb 23 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT t[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How Much Hollywood Executives Hate Professional Wrestling

On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestlin[...] Feb 23 - On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestlin[...]

Bryan Danielson On How His Mindset Changed After Coming Out Of Retirement

During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced[...]

Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. [...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. [...]