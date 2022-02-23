WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Revolution To Broadcast In Select Theatres On March 6

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2022

AEW Revolution To Broadcast In Select Theatres On March 6

All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

AEW issued this statement:

AEW BRINGING REVOLUTION PAY-PER-VIEW TO SELECT THEATRES ON SUNDAY, MARCH 6 

— Joe Hand Promotions Continues to Provide the Most Immersive In-Theatre Wrestling Experience — 

Feb. 23, 2022 — AEW’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2022, REVOLUTION, is coming to select  theatres around the country on Sunday, March 6.

Emanating from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, the highly anticipated event will  feature incredible matches, including:

• AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. TBC vs. TBC

• Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

• Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. 3  more TBC

Joe Hand Promotions is making AEW REVOLUTION available in select theatres, including Cinemark,  AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others. To locate a theater showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions website: https://bit.ly/aewrevtheaters.

“AEW is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities to bring their fans together in new  non-traditional venues like movie theatres to experience their events,” said Joe Hand, Jr.,  President, Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re proud to partner with them and help them grow their  fan base and their brand in theatres across the U.S.”

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league  headlined by Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega,  The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade  Cargill, Sammy Guevara, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, MJF, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho,  Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page,  Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, Keith Lee and many  more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a  roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest  wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10- 11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark:  Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out  Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW;

Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling

ABOUT JOE HAND PROMOTIONS

Joe Hand Promotions is the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, theaters, and other  public viewing venues. Joe Hand Promotions has been bringing fan communities together to watch  sporting events since 1971. Over its history, Joe Hand Promotions has presented more than 25,000  events to commercial establishments, helping them boost their food and beverage sales, expand  their customer base, and increase their late-night revenues.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #aew revolution #revolution
https://wrestlr.me/74371/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Feb 23
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating Increase For Post-Elimination Chamber Episode
Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demogr[...]
Feb 23 - Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demogr[...]
Feb 23
AEW Announces 'Face Of The Revolution' Qualifying Match For Tonight's Dynamite
A spot for the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder match” will be on the line between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and The Dark Order’s 10 o[...]
Feb 23 - A spot for the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder match” will be on the line between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and The Dark Order’s 10 o[...]
Feb 23
Bryan Danielson In Action On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley[...]
Feb 23 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley[...]
Feb 23
WWE 2K22 Soundtrack Officially Revealed, Machine Gun Kelly A Playable Character
The official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game was announced today. The soundtrack was decided upon by Machine Gun Kelly. The tracklist[...]
Feb 23 - The official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game was announced today. The soundtrack was decided upon by Machine Gun Kelly. The tracklist[...]
Feb 23
Tony Schiavone Reveals His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW
During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling[...]
Feb 23 - During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling[...]
Feb 23
AEW Revolution To Broadcast In Select Theatres On March 6
All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this st[...]
Feb 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this st[...]
Feb 23
Former WWE Superstar Expected To Sign With AEW
Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while n[...]
Feb 23 - Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while n[...]
Feb 23
Lita Issues Statement Following Loss To Becky Lynch
WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in [...]
Feb 23 - WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in [...]
Feb 23
Goldberg: "I Was The Mike Tyson Of Wrestling."
During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always [...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always [...]
Feb 23
Former ROH Star Reportedly Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight
It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT t[...]
Feb 23 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT t[...]
Feb 23
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How Much Hollywood Executives Hate Professional Wrestling
On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestlin[...]
Feb 23 - On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestlin[...]

Feb 23
Bryan Danielson On How His Mindset Changed After Coming Out Of Retirement
During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced[...]
Feb 23
Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA
During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. [...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. [...]
Feb 23
Trish Stratus Invited To Be Judge On Canada's Got Talent, Set For Two WWE House Shows
Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV [...]
Feb 23 - Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV [...]
Feb 23
Biff Busick Announced For Five Different GCW Shows
Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up. You can read the announcement below. *Brea[...]
Feb 23 - Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up. You can read the announcement below. *Brea[...]
Feb 23
NJPW Announces Matches For Upcoming Events (Strong Style Evolved, New Beginning USA Tour)
New Japan Pro Wrestling has made some announcements regarding two of their upcoming shows. The New Beginning USA tour wraps up Saturday 8/7c on #nj[...]
Feb 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has made some announcements regarding two of their upcoming shows. The New Beginning USA tour wraps up Saturday 8/7c on #nj[...]
Feb 23
Lince Dorado Credits Chris Jericho's Book With Helping Him Break Through To Vince McMahon
During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Lince Dorado spoke about capturing Vince McMahon's attention. “One of th[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Lince Dorado spoke about capturing Vince McMahon's attention. “One of th[...]
Feb 23
Ronda Rousey Says Judo Is Harder Than Pro Wrestling
Ronda Rousey recently held a stream on Facebook Live, where she was asked if WWE has been more grueling on her body than Judo and MMA. “No, J[...]
Feb 23 - Ronda Rousey recently held a stream on Facebook Live, where she was asked if WWE has been more grueling on her body than Judo and MMA. “No, J[...]
Feb 23
JBL Praises Current Generation's Athleticism, But Criticizes Their Lack Of Emotion
During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I [...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I [...]
Feb 23
Bruce Prichard Recalls Ken Shamrock's Time In WWE
During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "[...]
Feb 23 - During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "[...]
Feb 23
Bryan Danielson Says AEW Isn't How He Or Jon Moxley Would Like It To Be, Criticizes Sammy Guevara For Focusing On Vlog
Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wr[...]
Feb 23 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wr[...]
Feb 23
Gabriel Kidd Announces Hiatus From Wrestling, No Longer Appearing @ TERMINUS 2
Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am[...]
Feb 23 - Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am[...]
Feb 23
Mick Foley Files Trademark On Cactus Jack Ring Name
Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and ent[...]
Feb 23 - Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and ent[...]
Feb 22
The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Superstar Montez Ford
Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out O[...]
Feb 22 - Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out O[...]
Feb 22
SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped another set of matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, and Check out the results per Wrestling Inc: - James Dra[...]
Feb 22 - WWE taped another set of matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, and Check out the results per Wrestling Inc: - James Dra[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π