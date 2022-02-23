Lita Issues Statement Following Loss To Becky Lynch

"What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper. #thankyou #wwechamber #saudiarabia #lita #wwe"

The WWE Hall Of Famer came up short against her opponent RAW Women's Champion but was thankful for the experience.

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating Increase For Post-Elimination Chamber Episode

Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demographic. Last week the show did 1.602 million viewer[...] Feb 23 - Following Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday's RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.83 million viewers with a strong 0.51 rating in 18-49 key demographic. Last week the show did 1.602 million viewer[...]

AEW Announces 'Face Of The Revolution' Qualifying Match For Tonight's Dynamite

A spot for the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder match” will be on the line between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and The Dark Order’s 10 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Will @Pres10Va[...] Feb 23 - A spot for the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder match” will be on the line between FTW Champion Ricky Starks and The Dark Order’s 10 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Will @Pres10Va[...]

Bryan Danielson In Action On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley following their interaction last week. Updated A[...] Feb 23 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Bryan may respond to Jon Moxley following their interaction last week. Updated A[...]

WWE 2K22 Soundtrack Officially Revealed, Machine Gun Kelly A Playable Character

The official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game was announced today. The soundtrack was decided upon by Machine Gun Kelly. The tracklist... Machine Gun Kelly – “concert fo[...] Feb 23 - The official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game was announced today. The soundtrack was decided upon by Machine Gun Kelly. The tracklist... Machine Gun Kelly – “concert fo[...]

Tony Schiavone Reveals His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling: “Cody Rhodes to me was one of the faces[...] Feb 23 - During his latest podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed how he reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has decided to depart All Elite Wrestling: “Cody Rhodes to me was one of the faces[...]

AEW Revolution To Broadcast In Select Theatres On March 6

All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this statement: AEW BRINGING REVOLUTION PAY-PER-VIEW TO [...] Feb 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced today that AEW Revolution 2022 will be broadcasting in select theatres on Sunday, March 6, 2022. AEW issued this statement: AEW BRINGING REVOLUTION PAY-PER-VIEW TO [...]

Former WWE Superstar Expected To Sign With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while now. Strickland is believed to be starting with [...] Feb 23 - Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will be signing former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland, which has been rumored for a while now. Strickland is believed to be starting with [...]

Goldberg: "I Was The Mike Tyson Of Wrestling."

During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always felt that too. I still believe there’s a tin[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Goldberg spoke about what it was like to transition from WCW to WWE. “I always felt that too. I still believe there’s a tin[...]

Former ROH Star Reportedly Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight

It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...] Feb 23 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How Much Hollywood Executives Hate Professional Wrestling

On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestling has always been a passion of mine and I’ve[...] Feb 23 - On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestling has always been a passion of mine and I’ve[...]

Bryan Danielson On How His Mindset Changed After Coming Out Of Retirement

During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...]

Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]

Trish Stratus Invited To Be Judge On Canada's Got Talent, Set For Two WWE House Shows

Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV network in Canada. In addition to this, Stratus w[...] Feb 23 - Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV network in Canada. In addition to this, Stratus w[...]

Biff Busick Announced For Five Different GCW Shows

Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up. You can read the announcement below. *Breaking*BIFF BUSICK is coming to GCW for 5 Big Shows [...] Feb 23 - Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up. You can read the announcement below. *Breaking*BIFF BUSICK is coming to GCW for 5 Big Shows [...]

NJPW Announces Matches For Upcoming Events (Strong Style Evolved, New Beginning USA Tour)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has made some announcements regarding two of their upcoming shows. The New Beginning USA tour wraps up Saturday 8/7c on #njpwstrong!@FilthyTomLawlor defends the STRONG Openw[...] Feb 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has made some announcements regarding two of their upcoming shows. The New Beginning USA tour wraps up Saturday 8/7c on #njpwstrong!@FilthyTomLawlor defends the STRONG Openw[...]

Lince Dorado Credits Chris Jericho's Book With Helping Him Break Through To Vince McMahon

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Lince Dorado spoke about capturing Vince McMahon's attention. “One of the coolest things I will say that I’ve ever s[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Lince Dorado spoke about capturing Vince McMahon's attention. “One of the coolest things I will say that I’ve ever s[...]

Ronda Rousey Says Judo Is Harder Than Pro Wrestling

Ronda Rousey recently held a stream on Facebook Live, where she was asked if WWE has been more grueling on her body than Judo and MMA. “No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints th[...] Feb 23 - Ronda Rousey recently held a stream on Facebook Live, where she was asked if WWE has been more grueling on her body than Judo and MMA. “No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints th[...]

JBL Praises Current Generation's Athleticism, But Criticizes Their Lack Of Emotion

During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I love how talented these guys are. I mean, they&rsq[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I love how talented these guys are. I mean, they&rsq[...]

Bruce Prichard Recalls Ken Shamrock's Time In WWE

During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleM[...] Feb 23 - During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleM[...]

Bryan Danielson Says AEW Isn't How He Or Jon Moxley Would Like It To Be, Criticizes Sammy Guevara For Focusing On Vlog

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That's my deal. AEW is great. It's not perf[...] Feb 23 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That's my deal. AEW is great. It's not perf[...]

Gabriel Kidd Announces Hiatus From Wrestling, No Longer Appearing @ TERMINUS 2

Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because afte[...] Feb 23 - Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because afte[...]

Mick Foley Files Trademark On Cactus Jack Ring Name

Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and entertainment services through Michael E. Dockins, wh[...] Feb 23 - Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and entertainment services through Michael E. Dockins, wh[...]

The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Superstar Montez Ford

Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out Of Character, Ford was asked about his love of "The[...] Feb 22 - Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out Of Character, Ford was asked about his love of "The[...]