Lita Issues Statement Following Loss To Becky Lynch
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2022
WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her singles return to the ring during this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The WWE Hall Of Famer came up short against her opponent RAW Women's Champion but was thankful for the experience.
She issued the following statement on social media:
"What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper. #thankyou #wwechamber #saudiarabia #lita #wwe"
