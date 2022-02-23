Former ROH Star Reportedly Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight

It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight.

It's unknown if he's appearing on the show or just visiting.

Gresham has been a free agent since the week after the ROH Final Battle PPV in December, as Ring of Honor released all talent from their full-time deals ahead of them going on hiatus.

Gresham is slated to work the TERMINUS 2 show on Thursday night where he will wrestle AEW star Santana for the Original ROH World Championship on FITE TV.