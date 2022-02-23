Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA.

“I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up on that. So to be, you know, discussing the future of the company with him. The plans for the future. It's pretty surreal. Billy is super passionate about wrestling, super passionate about the NWA and so am I. I’m not this invader. I'm not this outsider. I'm not trying to kill the NWA. I'm trying to save it. So I think Billy appreciates that.”

Cardona followed up:

“I have three goals: buzz, money, and gold. Create as much buzz as possible, get as much money as possible, and win as many championships as possible. My goals for this title? Listen, Trevor [Murdoch] was a great champion, right? Did he go anywhere besides the NWA? Did he wrestle anywhere else? Did he bring that title anywhere else? Did he have a podcast where the title will be in the backdrop at all times every week? No, he didn’t, and that's fine.

"The NWA needs a World Champion like me, someone who's gonna bring the title everywhere, literally everywhere. Every weekend, I'm on the road, whether it be wrestling shows, conventions, signings, I'll always have that title. You know, a little kid will get to meet me and hold the 10 pounds of gold. I'm gonna walk out in GCW in LA this Friday night, wearing the [NWA] World Heavyweight Title. So I'm gonna put more eyes on this title. I think Billy knows that and I think that's why he's happy. I'm the champion. He may not be happy with the way I won it. But like I said, there was no collusion. I didn't cheat. I beat Trevor Murdoch fair and square.”