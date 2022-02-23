Biff Busick Announced For Five Different GCW Shows

*Breaking* BIFF BUSICK is coming to GCW for 5 Big Shows starting in DALLAS at The Collective! 3/31 - Bloodsport 4/1 - JJSB Pt. 2 4/10 - San Francisco 4/30 - Atlantic City 5/21 - Los Angeles Ticket info coming soon... Watch LIVE on @FiteTV ! pic.twitter.com/JGKAQuccs8

Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up.

Former ROH Star Reportedly Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight

It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...] Feb 23 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How Much Hollywood Executives Hate Professional Wrestling

On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestling has always been a passion of mine and I’ve[...] Feb 23 - On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestling has always been a passion of mine and I’ve[...]

Bryan Danielson On How His Mindset Changed After Coming Out Of Retirement

During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...]

Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]

Trish Stratus Invited To Be Judge On Canada's Got Talent, Set For Two WWE House Shows

Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV network in Canada. In addition to this, Stratus w[...] Feb 23 - Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV network in Canada. In addition to this, Stratus w[...]

NJPW Announces Matches For Upcoming Events (Strong Style Evolved, New Beginning USA Tour)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has made some announcements regarding two of their upcoming shows. The New Beginning USA tour wraps up Saturday 8/7c on #njpwstrong!@FilthyTomLawlor defends the STRONG Openw[...] Feb 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has made some announcements regarding two of their upcoming shows. The New Beginning USA tour wraps up Saturday 8/7c on #njpwstrong!@FilthyTomLawlor defends the STRONG Openw[...]

Lince Dorado Credits Chris Jericho's Book With Helping Him Break Through To Vince McMahon

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Lince Dorado spoke about capturing Vince McMahon's attention. “One of the coolest things I will say that I’ve ever s[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Lince Dorado spoke about capturing Vince McMahon's attention. “One of the coolest things I will say that I’ve ever s[...]

Ronda Rousey Says Judo Is Harder Than Pro Wrestling

Ronda Rousey recently held a stream on Facebook Live, where she was asked if WWE has been more grueling on her body than Judo and MMA. “No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints th[...] Feb 23 - Ronda Rousey recently held a stream on Facebook Live, where she was asked if WWE has been more grueling on her body than Judo and MMA. “No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints th[...]

JBL Praises Current Generation's Athleticism, But Criticizes Their Lack Of Emotion

During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I love how talented these guys are. I mean, they&rsq[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I love how talented these guys are. I mean, they&rsq[...]

Bruce Prichard Recalls Ken Shamrock's Time In WWE

During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleM[...] Feb 23 - During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleM[...]

Bryan Danielson Says AEW Isn't How He Or Jon Moxley Would Like It To Be, Criticizes Sammy Guevara For Focusing On Vlog

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That's my deal. AEW is great. It's not perf[...] Feb 23 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That's my deal. AEW is great. It's not perf[...]

Gabriel Kidd Announces Hiatus From Wrestling, No Longer Appearing @ TERMINUS 2

Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because afte[...] Feb 23 - Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because afte[...]

Mick Foley Files Trademark On Cactus Jack Ring Name

Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and entertainment services through Michael E. Dockins, wh[...] Feb 23 - Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and entertainment services through Michael E. Dockins, wh[...]

The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Superstar Montez Ford

Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out Of Character, Ford was asked about his love of "The[...] Feb 22 - Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out Of Character, Ford was asked about his love of "The[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped another set of matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, and Check out the results per Wrestling Inc: - James Drake defeated Xyon Quinn - Elektra Lopez defeated S[...] Feb 22 - WWE taped another set of matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, and Check out the results per Wrestling Inc: - James Drake defeated Xyon Quinn - Elektra Lopez defeated S[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - February 22, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (February 22, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, Fl, courtesy of live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. NXT Champion Bron Breakker Addresses t[...] Feb 22 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (February 22, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, Fl, courtesy of live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. NXT Champion Bron Breakker Addresses t[...]

AEW Dark Results (February 22 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means, it's AEW Dark day. Episode 131 features 7 matches and here are the results. Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Bryan Pillman Jr) w/ Julia Hart defeated Mar[...] Feb 22 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means, it's AEW Dark day. Episode 131 features 7 matches and here are the results. Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Bryan Pillman Jr) w/ Julia Hart defeated Mar[...]

Killer Kross Reveals Which WWE Stars Gave Him Advice During WWE Run

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked who in WWE gave him advice coming in. “Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, and Paul Heyman.” “Drew was sort of, I [...] Feb 22 - Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked who in WWE gave him advice coming in. “Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, and Paul Heyman.” “Drew was sort of, I [...]

Pat McAfee Jokes 'Who Cares' If Cody Rhodes Comes To WWE

During today's "The Pat McAfee Show" McAfee referenced former AEW star Cody Rhodes who is strongly rumored to be returning to WWE. McAfee said, "I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess, who car[...] Feb 22 - During today's "The Pat McAfee Show" McAfee referenced former AEW star Cody Rhodes who is strongly rumored to be returning to WWE. McAfee said, "I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess, who car[...]

Update On Bray Wyatt's Horror Film

SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) are currently producing. Here is what he told Rock[...] Feb 22 - SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) are currently producing. Here is what he told Rock[...]

AJ Styles Has Reportedly Signed New Multi-Year WWE Deal

AJ Styles has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Fightful Select reported today that his original contract was due to expire in the spring/summer and WWE was keen to sign him to a new [...] Feb 22 - AJ Styles has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Fightful Select reported today that his original contract was due to expire in the spring/summer and WWE was keen to sign him to a new [...]

Big E Talks Meditation, Respect & His Career Goals

Big E recently sat down with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, where he spoke about his current focus in his career. “My focus has been on controlling what I can. We’ve had several interviews [...] Feb 22 - Big E recently sat down with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, where he spoke about his current focus in his career. “My focus has been on controlling what I can. We’ve had several interviews [...]

Drake Maverick Confirms He's Been Hired As WWE Writer / Producer

Yesterday, we reported that Drake Maverick was back in WWE in a backstage capacity. Maverick has taken to his LinkedIn account to write about his new role. I am pleased to announce that towards th[...] Feb 22 - Yesterday, we reported that Drake Maverick was back in WWE in a backstage capacity. Maverick has taken to his LinkedIn account to write about his new role. I am pleased to announce that towards th[...]