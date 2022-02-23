NJPW Announces Matches For Upcoming Events (Strong Style Evolved, New Beginning USA Tour)

MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT❗️ Huge matches announce for Strong Style Evolved in Tampa! 🔹 @JayWhiteNZ Open Challenge 🔹 @rennarita_njpw vs @TheLethalJay 🔹 @_BlakeChristian vs @swerveconfident 🔹 @Mascaradorada24 vs @MegaTJP Tickets: https://t.co/p4CKsgeBH3 #njpwstrong #njsse pic.twitter.com/CYnEb6QEbz

The New Beginning USA tour wraps up Saturday 8/7c on #njpwstrong ! @FilthyTomLawlor defends the STRONG Openweight Championship against @_TaylorRust ! @DramaKingMatt returns to the ring to face @elpwrestling ! @REALEthanHD debuts against @karlfredericks_ ! pic.twitter.com/7L4468zbiK

New Japan Pro Wrestling has made some announcements regarding two of their upcoming shows.

Former ROH Star Reportedly Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight

It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT t[...] Feb 23 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT t[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How Much Hollywood Executives Hate Professional Wrestling

On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestlin[...] Feb 23 - On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestlin[...]

Bryan Danielson On How His Mindset Changed After Coming Out Of Retirement

During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced[...]

Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. [...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. [...]

Trish Stratus Invited To Be Judge On Canada's Got Talent, Set For Two WWE House Shows

Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV [...] Feb 23 - Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV [...]

Biff Busick Announced For Five Different GCW Shows

Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up. You can read the announcement below. *Brea[...] Feb 23 - Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up. You can read the announcement below. *Brea[...]

NJPW Announces Matches For Upcoming Events (Strong Style Evolved, New Beginning USA Tour)

Lince Dorado Credits Chris Jericho's Book With Helping Him Break Through To Vince McMahon

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Lince Dorado spoke about capturing Vince McMahon's attention. “One of th[...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Lince Dorado spoke about capturing Vince McMahon's attention. “One of th[...]

Ronda Rousey Says Judo Is Harder Than Pro Wrestling

Ronda Rousey recently held a stream on Facebook Live, where she was asked if WWE has been more grueling on her body than Judo and MMA. “No, J[...] Feb 23 - Ronda Rousey recently held a stream on Facebook Live, where she was asked if WWE has been more grueling on her body than Judo and MMA. “No, J[...]

JBL Praises Current Generation's Athleticism, But Criticizes Their Lack Of Emotion

During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I [...] Feb 23 - During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I [...]

Bruce Prichard Recalls Ken Shamrock's Time In WWE

During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "[...] Feb 23 - During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "[...]

Bryan Danielson Says AEW Isn't How He Or Jon Moxley Would Like It To Be, Criticizes Sammy Guevara For Focusing On Vlog

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wr[...] Feb 23 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wr[...]

Gabriel Kidd Announces Hiatus From Wrestling, No Longer Appearing @ TERMINUS 2

Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am[...] Feb 23 - Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am[...]

Mick Foley Files Trademark On Cactus Jack Ring Name

Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and ent[...] Feb 23 - Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and ent[...]

The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Superstar Montez Ford

Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out O[...] Feb 22 - Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out O[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped another set of matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, and Check out the results per Wrestling Inc: - James Dra[...] Feb 22 - WWE taped another set of matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, and Check out the results per Wrestling Inc: - James Dra[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - February 22, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (February 22, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, Fl, courtesy of live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.[...] Feb 22 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (February 22, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, Fl, courtesy of live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.[...]

AEW Dark Results (February 22 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means, it's AEW Dark day. Episode 131 features 7 matches and here are the results. Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison [...] Feb 22 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means, it's AEW Dark day. Episode 131 features 7 matches and here are the results. Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison [...]

Killer Kross Reveals Which WWE Stars Gave Him Advice During WWE Run

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked who in WWE gave him advice coming in. “Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, an[...] Feb 22 - Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked who in WWE gave him advice coming in. “Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, an[...]

Pat McAfee Jokes 'Who Cares' If Cody Rhodes Comes To WWE

During today's "The Pat McAfee Show" McAfee referenced former AEW star Cody Rhodes who is strongly rumored to be returning to WWE. McAfee said, "I gu[...] Feb 22 - During today's "The Pat McAfee Show" McAfee referenced former AEW star Cody Rhodes who is strongly rumored to be returning to WWE. McAfee said, "I gu[...]

Update On Bray Wyatt's Horror Film

SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) a[...] Feb 22 - SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) a[...]

AJ Styles Has Reportedly Signed New Multi-Year WWE Deal

AJ Styles has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Fightful Select reported today that his original contract was due to expire in the sp[...] Feb 22 - AJ Styles has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Fightful Select reported today that his original contract was due to expire in the sp[...]

Big E Talks Meditation, Respect & His Career Goals

Big E recently sat down with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, where he spoke about his current focus in his career. “My focus has been on controlli[...] Feb 22 - Big E recently sat down with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, where he spoke about his current focus in his career. “My focus has been on controlli[...]

Drake Maverick Confirms He's Been Hired As WWE Writer / Producer

Yesterday, we reported that Drake Maverick was back in WWE in a backstage capacity. Maverick has taken to his LinkedIn account to write about his new[...] Feb 22 - Yesterday, we reported that Drake Maverick was back in WWE in a backstage capacity. Maverick has taken to his LinkedIn account to write about his new[...]