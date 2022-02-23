WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

JBL Praises Current Generation's Athleticism, But Criticizes Their Lack Of Emotion

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 23, 2022

JBL Praises Current Generation's Athleticism, But Criticizes Their Lack Of Emotion

During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE.

“Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I love how talented these guys are. I mean, they’re doing stuff that I certainly couldn’t do and a lot of our guys couldn’t do. These guys are incredible athletes. I remember when Too Cold Scorpio and I think it was Chris Benoit first got together at WCW, and I can’t remember the year, it was around ’93, ’94, and they had this match and they were doing stuff that I remember. The whole wrestling industry was abuzz about the crazy things they were doing. It all made sense in the match. Not to say it didn’t, but it was just amazing.”

“And now these guys are doing this stuff all the time. I think it can be a little too much, but I’m not going to be the old guy that goes outside and yells up at the clouds and say our generation was better. Every generation thinks they are better than the next generation. I think it’s just something that happens every generation in life. But these guys are fantastic athletes. I wish they had a little more emotion than they had movement, and I think that’s the one thing that can be missing. When you want to get pops, when you want to get ‘this is awesome’ chants, I think that’s the one thing that can be missing. But their athleticism is unparalleled.”

JBL also spoke highly of Roman Reigns.

“I had a brief interaction with Roman in one Royal Rumble, not much more of a comedy spot than anything else.” “I worked as an agent for just a few months and realized that was not for me, but Roman was one of the smartest guys I dealt with. He just has a knack for the business. I think when you’re people that come in with their families in the business, they just have a head start on everybody else and Roman’s a very smart guy. But he also had that head start and I would love to work with a guy like Roman.”

Source: rajah.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #jbl
https://wrestlr.me/74358/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Feb 23
Former ROH Star Reportedly Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight
It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...]
Feb 23 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...]
Feb 23
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How Much Hollywood Executives Hate Professional Wrestling
On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestling has always been a passion of mine and I’ve[...]
Feb 23 - On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his aspirations to start his own wrestling company. “Wrestling has always been a passion of mine and I’ve[...]
Feb 23
Bryan Danielson On How His Mindset Changed After Coming Out Of Retirement
During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...]
Feb 23
Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA
During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]
Feb 23
Trish Stratus Invited To Be Judge On Canada's Got Talent, Set For Two WWE House Shows
Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV network in Canada. In addition to this, Stratus w[...]
Feb 23 - Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV network in Canada. In addition to this, Stratus w[...]
Feb 23
Biff Busick Announced For Five Different GCW Shows
Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up. You can read the announcement below. *Breaking*BIFF BUSICK is coming to GCW for 5 Big Shows [...]
Feb 23 - Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up. You can read the announcement below. *Breaking*BIFF BUSICK is coming to GCW for 5 Big Shows [...]
Feb 23
NJPW Announces Matches For Upcoming Events (Strong Style Evolved, New Beginning USA Tour)
New Japan Pro Wrestling has made some announcements regarding two of their upcoming shows. The New Beginning USA tour wraps up Saturday 8/7c on #njpwstrong!@FilthyTomLawlor defends the STRONG Openw[...]
Feb 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has made some announcements regarding two of their upcoming shows. The New Beginning USA tour wraps up Saturday 8/7c on #njpwstrong!@FilthyTomLawlor defends the STRONG Openw[...]
Feb 23
Lince Dorado Credits Chris Jericho's Book With Helping Him Break Through To Vince McMahon
During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Lince Dorado spoke about capturing Vince McMahon's attention. “One of the coolest things I will say that I’ve ever s[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Lince Dorado spoke about capturing Vince McMahon's attention. “One of the coolest things I will say that I’ve ever s[...]
Feb 23
Ronda Rousey Says Judo Is Harder Than Pro Wrestling
Ronda Rousey recently held a stream on Facebook Live, where she was asked if WWE has been more grueling on her body than Judo and MMA. “No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints th[...]
Feb 23 - Ronda Rousey recently held a stream on Facebook Live, where she was asked if WWE has been more grueling on her body than Judo and MMA. “No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints th[...]
Feb 23
JBL Praises Current Generation's Athleticism, But Criticizes Their Lack Of Emotion
During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I love how talented these guys are. I mean, they&rsq[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I love how talented these guys are. I mean, they&rsq[...]
Feb 23
Bruce Prichard Recalls Ken Shamrock's Time In WWE
During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleM[...]
Feb 23 - During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleM[...]

Feb 23
Bryan Danielson Says AEW Isn't How He Or Jon Moxley Would Like It To Be, Criticizes Sammy Guevara For Focusing On Vlog
Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That's my deal. AEW is great. It's not perf[...]
Feb 23 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That's my deal. AEW is great. It's not perf[...]
Feb 23
Gabriel Kidd Announces Hiatus From Wrestling, No Longer Appearing @ TERMINUS 2
Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because afte[...]
Feb 23 - Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because afte[...]
Feb 23
Mick Foley Files Trademark On Cactus Jack Ring Name
Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and entertainment services through Michael E. Dockins, wh[...]
Feb 23 - Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and entertainment services through Michael E. Dockins, wh[...]
Feb 22
The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Superstar Montez Ford
Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out Of Character, Ford was asked about his love of "The[...]
Feb 22 - Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out Of Character, Ford was asked about his love of "The[...]
Feb 22
SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped another set of matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, and Check out the results per Wrestling Inc: - James Drake defeated Xyon Quinn - Elektra Lopez defeated S[...]
Feb 22 - WWE taped another set of matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, and Check out the results per Wrestling Inc: - James Drake defeated Xyon Quinn - Elektra Lopez defeated S[...]
Feb 22
WWE NXT 2.0 Results - February 22, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (February 22, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, Fl, courtesy of live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.   NXT Champion Bron Breakker Addresses t[...]
Feb 22 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (February 22, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, Fl, courtesy of live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.   NXT Champion Bron Breakker Addresses t[...]
Feb 22
AEW Dark Results (February 22 2022)
It's Tuesday, you know what that means, it's AEW Dark day. Episode 131 features 7 matches and here are the results. Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Bryan Pillman Jr) w/ Julia Hart defeated Mar[...]
Feb 22 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means, it's AEW Dark day. Episode 131 features 7 matches and here are the results. Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Bryan Pillman Jr) w/ Julia Hart defeated Mar[...]
Feb 22
Killer Kross Reveals Which WWE Stars Gave Him Advice During WWE Run
Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked who in WWE gave him advice coming in. “Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, and Paul Heyman.” “Drew was sort of, I [...]
Feb 22 - Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked who in WWE gave him advice coming in. “Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, and Paul Heyman.” “Drew was sort of, I [...]
Feb 22
Pat McAfee Jokes 'Who Cares' If Cody Rhodes Comes To WWE
During today's "The Pat McAfee Show" McAfee referenced former AEW star Cody Rhodes who is strongly rumored to be returning to WWE. McAfee said, "I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess, who car[...]
Feb 22 - During today's "The Pat McAfee Show" McAfee referenced former AEW star Cody Rhodes who is strongly rumored to be returning to WWE. McAfee said, "I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess, who car[...]
Feb 22
Update On Bray Wyatt's Horror Film
SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) are currently producing. Here is what he told Rock[...]
Feb 22 - SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) are currently producing. Here is what he told Rock[...]
Feb 22
AJ Styles Has Reportedly Signed New Multi-Year WWE Deal
AJ Styles has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Fightful Select reported today that his original contract was due to expire in the spring/summer and WWE was keen to sign him to a new [...]
Feb 22 - AJ Styles has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Fightful Select reported today that his original contract was due to expire in the spring/summer and WWE was keen to sign him to a new [...]
Feb 22
Big E Talks Meditation, Respect & His Career Goals
Big E recently sat down with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, where he spoke about his current focus in his career. “My focus has been on controlling what I can. We’ve had several interviews [...]
Feb 22 - Big E recently sat down with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, where he spoke about his current focus in his career. “My focus has been on controlling what I can. We’ve had several interviews [...]
Feb 22
Drake Maverick Confirms He's Been Hired As WWE Writer / Producer
Yesterday, we reported that Drake Maverick was back in WWE in a backstage capacity. Maverick has taken to his LinkedIn account to write about his new role. I am pleased to announce that towards th[...]
Feb 22 - Yesterday, we reported that Drake Maverick was back in WWE in a backstage capacity. Maverick has taken to his LinkedIn account to write about his new role. I am pleased to announce that towards th[...]
Feb 22
Dax Harwood Reveals Shawn Michaels & Rest Of Kliq Made Fun Of His Bicep Injury After He Vented About His Emotions
Dax Harwood was a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having a bonding moment with Shawn Michaels at the 25th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW. “For a lot of guys, it’s a pay[...]
Feb 22 - Dax Harwood was a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having a bonding moment with Shawn Michaels at the 25th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW. “For a lot of guys, it’s a pay[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π