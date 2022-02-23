WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
JBL Praises Current Generation's Athleticism, But Criticizes Their Lack Of Emotion
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 23, 2022
During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE.
“Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I love how talented these guys are. I mean, they’re doing stuff that I certainly couldn’t do and a lot of our guys couldn’t do. These guys are incredible athletes. I remember when Too Cold Scorpio and I think it was Chris Benoit first got together at WCW, and I can’t remember the year, it was around ’93, ’94, and they had this match and they were doing stuff that I remember. The whole wrestling industry was abuzz about the crazy things they were doing. It all made sense in the match. Not to say it didn’t, but it was just amazing.”
“And now these guys are doing this stuff all the time. I think it can be a little too much, but I’m not going to be the old guy that goes outside and yells up at the clouds and say our generation was better. Every generation thinks they are better than the next generation. I think it’s just something that happens every generation in life. But these guys are fantastic athletes. I wish they had a little more emotion than they had movement, and I think that’s the one thing that can be missing. When you want to get pops, when you want to get ‘this is awesome’ chants, I think that’s the one thing that can be missing. But their athleticism is unparalleled.”
JBL also spoke highly of Roman Reigns.
“I had a brief interaction with Roman in one Royal Rumble, not much more of a comedy spot than anything else.” “I worked as an agent for just a few months and realized that was not for me, but Roman was one of the smartest guys I dealt with. He just has a knack for the business. I think when you’re people that come in with their families in the business, they just have a head start on everybody else and Roman’s a very smart guy. But he also had that head start and I would love to work with a guy like Roman.”
Feb 23 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the AEW Dynamite event in Bridgeport, CT tonight. It's unknown if he's appearing on the sho[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Bryan Danielson spoke about how his mindset changed after coming out of retirement. “When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don&[...]
Feb 23
Matt Cardona Wants To Save The NWA During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the NWA. “I definitely was an MTV kid. Of course, Smashing Pumpkins fan. It's all the music videos, stuff like that grew up[...]
Feb 23 - Canada's Got Talent has invited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to be a judge on their show, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 22nd on the CityTV network in Canada. In addition to this, Stratus w[...]
Feb 23
Biff Busick Announced For Five Different GCW Shows Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up. You can read the announcement below. *Breaking*BIFF BUSICK is coming to GCW for 5 Big Shows [...]
Feb 23 - Former WWE star Oney Lorcan, now known as Biff Busick, has been announced for five GCW shows coming up. You can read the announcement below. *Breaking*BIFF BUSICK is coming to GCW for 5 Big Shows [...]
Feb 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has made some announcements regarding two of their upcoming shows. The New Beginning USA tour wraps up Saturday 8/7c on #njpwstrong!@FilthyTomLawlor defends the STRONG Openw[...]
Feb 23 - During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE. “Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I love how talented these guys are. I mean, they&rsq[...]
Feb 23
Bruce Prichard Recalls Ken Shamrock's Time In WWE During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleM[...]
Feb 23 - During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleM[...]
Feb 23 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW. "These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That's my deal. AEW is great. It's not perf[...]
Feb 23 - Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because afte[...]
Feb 23
Mick Foley Files Trademark On Cactus Jack Ring Name Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and entertainment services through Michael E. Dockins, wh[...]
Feb 23 - Mick Foley has filed trademark for "Cactus Jack" on February 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising and entertainment services through Michael E. Dockins, wh[...]
Feb 22 - Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out Of Character, Ford was asked about his love of "The[...]
Feb 22
SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up WWE taped another set of matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, and Check out the results per Wrestling Inc: - James Drake defeated Xyon Quinn - Elektra Lopez defeated S[...]
Feb 22 - WWE taped another set of matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, and Check out the results per Wrestling Inc: - James Drake defeated Xyon Quinn - Elektra Lopez defeated S[...]
Feb 22
WWE NXT 2.0 Results - February 22, 2022 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (February 22, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, Fl, courtesy of live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. NXT Champion Bron Breakker Addresses t[...]
Feb 22 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (February 22, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, Fl, courtesy of live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. NXT Champion Bron Breakker Addresses t[...]
Feb 22
AEW Dark Results (February 22 2022) It's Tuesday, you know what that means, it's AEW Dark day. Episode 131 features 7 matches and here are the results. Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Bryan Pillman Jr) w/ Julia Hart defeated Mar[...]
Feb 22 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means, it's AEW Dark day. Episode 131 features 7 matches and here are the results. Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Bryan Pillman Jr) w/ Julia Hart defeated Mar[...]
Feb 22 - During today's "The Pat McAfee Show" McAfee referenced former AEW star Cody Rhodes who is strongly rumored to be returning to WWE. McAfee said, "I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess, who car[...]
Feb 22
Update On Bray Wyatt's Horror Film SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) are currently producing. Here is what he told Rock[...]
Feb 22 - SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) are currently producing. Here is what he told Rock[...]
Feb 22 - AJ Styles has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Fightful Select reported today that his original contract was due to expire in the spring/summer and WWE was keen to sign him to a new [...]
Feb 22 - Yesterday, we reported that Drake Maverick was back in WWE in a backstage capacity. Maverick has taken to his LinkedIn account to write about his new role. I am pleased to announce that towards th[...]