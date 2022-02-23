JBL Praises Current Generation's Athleticism, But Criticizes Their Lack Of Emotion

During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about the current crop of talents in WWE.

“Yeah, I love the athleticism.” “I love how talented these guys are. I mean, they’re doing stuff that I certainly couldn’t do and a lot of our guys couldn’t do. These guys are incredible athletes. I remember when Too Cold Scorpio and I think it was Chris Benoit first got together at WCW, and I can’t remember the year, it was around ’93, ’94, and they had this match and they were doing stuff that I remember. The whole wrestling industry was abuzz about the crazy things they were doing. It all made sense in the match. Not to say it didn’t, but it was just amazing.”

“And now these guys are doing this stuff all the time. I think it can be a little too much, but I’m not going to be the old guy that goes outside and yells up at the clouds and say our generation was better. Every generation thinks they are better than the next generation. I think it’s just something that happens every generation in life. But these guys are fantastic athletes. I wish they had a little more emotion than they had movement, and I think that’s the one thing that can be missing. When you want to get pops, when you want to get ‘this is awesome’ chants, I think that’s the one thing that can be missing. But their athleticism is unparalleled.”