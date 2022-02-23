Bruce Prichard Recalls Ken Shamrock's Time In WWE

During the latest Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to make Ken Shamrock the special guest referee for the match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.

“I think it was Vince’s idea. It was a way to introduce Ken, and also put him right up on top. So, Ken was involved in a major program with Bret and Steve, and it just fit. It was a good fit, specifically for that program of Bret and Steve. They needed someone like that – someone like a Ken Shamrock to really get in there and be a part of that match. It was believable, and Bret and Steve were believable, and Shamrock was obviously believable.”

On the concept of a heel Ken Shamrock vs. babyface Steve Austin:

“Yes, I think he possibly could have. There’s a part of Ken’s personality that is very heelish. Yeah, he can definitely come across as a dick, and he can come across very egotistical. But then there was that other part of Ken that you just couldn’t not like. That kind of shined through too on him, and I think there was something about him and it was that inner confidence that made Ken stand out above everybody else in many ways.”

On Shamrock's "Dungeon Match" against Owen Hart at Fully Loaded 1998: