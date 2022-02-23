Bryan Danielson Says AEW Isn't How He Or Jon Moxley Would Like It To Be, Criticizes Sammy Guevara For Focusing On Vlog
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 23, 2022
Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Throwing Down, where he spoke about his feelings on AEW.
"These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That's my deal. AEW is great. It's not perfect in the way that I would like it to be and I'm sure in the way Jon would like it to be. There's a little too much fooling around. Jon and I, we don't wrestle the same style, but we wrestle with the same seriousness. That's what I think we bring to the table and teaching that to the younger generation. Someone like Sammy Guevara. His big thing is he has this vlog, which I didn't even understand what a vlog was. It sounds like something to do with poop. He tried to get me on his vlog and I'm like, 'Okay, whatever man,' but he focuses so much on his vlog and all this other stuff as opposed to beating the beating the crap out of somebody, which me and [Jon] do quite well. I'd like to think that Jon is more a brutalist style of violence while I'm more like the poet laureate style of violence. It's eloquent." VIDEO
