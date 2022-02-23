Gabriel Kidd Announces Hiatus From Wrestling, No Longer Appearing @ TERMINUS 2

Gabriel Kidd took to social media this morning to announce that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling.

This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because after 13 years of dedicating my life and putting wrestling first I need a rest. Thank you to my family and closest friends for giving me the wake up call I’ve needed for a while. I’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/qXSjoMuLIP — Gabriel Kidd (@GabrielKidd_) February 23, 2022

Kidd has been seen on NJPW STRONG and RevPro mainly, but has appeared in other promotions.

Kidd was set to compete at TERMINUS 2 on February 24th, but was pulled from his bout against Davey Richards.