The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Superstar Montez Ford
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2022
Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out Of Character, Ford was asked about his love of "The People's Champion".
"The Rock, I was already hooked, but in school I would write my Ks how he would sign his name. Style, dress, electryfining. Everything he says he is. Just how he is as a person as well. A huge inspiration to myself, my family, getting us through so many hard and rough times going through personally. That’s why I hold true and dear the Rock to my heart."
The Rock responded to Ford on Instagram and said:
"Just taking a moment to tell this man @montezfordwwe how much I appreciate his kind and beautiful words 🙏🏾👊🏾 🖤
We’ve never shared the ring together, but pro wrestlers all have a very special bond.
Pro wrestling is a very unique, intense and wild culture that’s not for everybody. When you love the wrestling business, you become very respectful about the wrestling business. And when you’re respectful about the wrestling business, you become PASSIONATE about the wrestling business. It seeps deep into your DNA.
Fans can always sense who’s passionate inside that squared circle ~ and who’s not.
This man is passionate. We share that DNA. (And he flys like the Superfly 🤟🏾)
Keep kicking ass brother and give my love to your family.
And when you become world champion one day, I’ll be right there rooting ya on ✊🏾
