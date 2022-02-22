The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Superstar Montez Ford

Montez Ford has looked up to WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson since he was a kid as one of his inspirations and during a recent interview on Out Of Character, Ford was asked about his love of "The People's Champion".

"The Rock, I was already hooked, but in school I would write my Ks how he would sign his name. Style, dress, electryfining. Everything he says he is. Just how he is as a person as well. A huge inspiration to myself, my family, getting us through so many hard and rough times going through personally. That’s why I hold true and dear the Rock to my heart."

The Rock responded to Ford on Instagram and said: