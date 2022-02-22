Killer Kross Reveals Which WWE Stars Gave Him Advice During WWE Run

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked who in WWE gave him advice coming in.

“Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, and Paul Heyman.”

“Drew was sort of, I don’t know if advocating is really the right word, but he seemed to be somewhat supportive of us on social media before we had actually gotten to know him in terms of Scarlett and I rising through the ranks. He was expressing interest in working with us, which is cool because he absolutely didn’t have to do that. He’s at the top of the food chain."

“At the time, he was working with Brock and Goldberg. He was the guy who was the poster child during probably the most difficult time in WWE history when he had the belt and we didn’t have anybody. A lot of people forget about that. He was throwing some attention towards us, so I reached out to him and personally thanked him. We kept up a friendly rapport from there. Occasionally I would ask him for his input on stuff. He would give it to me and was always honest.”

“I was just getting to know Goldberg on my way out. He had pulled me aside, talked to me for a little bit, and gave me some really good advice. Same with Paul. Everyone was pretty cool in general to be honest with you, but those are the first three people that jumped out at me since you asked.”