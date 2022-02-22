Pat McAfee Jokes 'Who Cares' If Cody Rhodes Comes To WWE

During today's "The Pat McAfee Show" McAfee referenced former AEW star Cody Rhodes who is strongly rumored to be returning to WWE.

McAfee said, "I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess, who cares? Him and his little friends started something, it was terrible. We actually went head to head with them on Wednesdays. We beat them a couple of different times. Who cares? The hell with Cody Rhodes."

McAfee then changed his tune and said he is "pumped" that he’s coming to WWE.

McAfee then joked that WWE should have him return to the Stardust gimmick.