Update On Bray Wyatt's Horror Film

SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) are currently producing.

Here is what he told RocknRoll Beer Guy:

“It’s happening. It’s going. We did some stuff in November in Tennessee and we’re working on some more stuff. It’s coming along. Hopefully, people like it once we get it all put together. I had such a blast working with him and directing him when we did the original, first eight Firefly Fun House segments, we just clicked and became really good friends.

“He’s an amazing collaborator and one of the smartest people I know. Why wouldn’t I want to (work with him)? We have some other really good people involved. It should be fun once we finally get to put boots to the ground, which is always the hardest part, getting all your ducks in a row, which we’re working on, and going from there.

“Again, I have an amazing relationship with Bray and an amazing relationship with WWE, they have been amazing to us. Of course, I wish he was still (with WWE), it was some of the funnest things I ever got to do, professionally and personally, was involved with him and WWE. Again, circumstances that I was not a part of and I don’t know exactly what went down. It’s just sort of how it goes.

“Would I like to see him back there? Of course. Is he going to be? I have no idea. Even if he was, I wouldn’t want to know because I want to be surprised just like everyone else. If he goes comeback, I hope he doesn’t tell me and I find out like everyone else.”