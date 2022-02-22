A WWE source has said he is "worth every penny" of that $3 million.

Styles is reportedly very happy in WWE and has no intention of departing. His new deal is reported to be around $3 million a year with some bus travel accommodation paid for.

Fightful Select reported today that his original contract was due to expire in the spring/summer and WWE was keen to sign him to a new deal before other promotions could talk to him about jumping ship.

Pat McAfee Jokes 'Who Cares' If Cody Rhodes Comes To WWE

During today's "The Pat McAfee Show" McAfee referenced former AEW star Cody Rhodes who is strongly rumored to be returning to WWE. McAfee said, "I gu[...] Feb 22 - During today's "The Pat McAfee Show" McAfee referenced former AEW star Cody Rhodes who is strongly rumored to be returning to WWE. McAfee said, "I gu[...]

Update On Bray Wyatt's Horror Film

SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) a[...] Feb 22 - SFX artist Jason Baker and the owner of Callosum Studios has provided an update on the film he and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) a[...]

AJ Styles Has Reportedly Signed New Multi-Year WWE Deal

AJ Styles has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Fightful Select reported today that his original contract was due to expire in the sp[...] Feb 22 - AJ Styles has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Fightful Select reported today that his original contract was due to expire in the sp[...]

Big E Talks Meditation, Respect & His Career Goals

Big E recently sat down with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, where he spoke about his current focus in his career. “My focus has been on controlli[...] Feb 22 - Big E recently sat down with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, where he spoke about his current focus in his career. “My focus has been on controlli[...]

Drake Maverick Confirms He's Been Hired As WWE Writer / Producer

Yesterday, we reported that Drake Maverick was back in WWE in a backstage capacity. Maverick has taken to his LinkedIn account to write about his new[...] Feb 22 - Yesterday, we reported that Drake Maverick was back in WWE in a backstage capacity. Maverick has taken to his LinkedIn account to write about his new[...]

Dax Harwood Reveals Shawn Michaels & Rest Of Kliq Made Fun Of His Bicep Injury After He Vented About His Emotions

Dax Harwood was a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having a bonding moment with Shawn Michaels at the 25th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night [...] Feb 22 - Dax Harwood was a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having a bonding moment with Shawn Michaels at the 25th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night [...]

Brian James Files Trademark On New Ring Name

It is being reported by PWInsider that Brian James has filed a trademark on the name "Road Dogg BG James" for entertainment services and merchandising[...] Feb 22 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Brian James has filed a trademark on the name "Road Dogg BG James" for entertainment services and merchandising[...]

Isiah Kassidy Tells Matt Hardy 'Private Party' Would Already Be AEW Tag Team Champions If Jeff Hardy Was Their Mentor Instead

Following walking out on Isiah Kassidy's match against Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to take a shot at Private Party in a twee[...] Feb 22 - Following walking out on Isiah Kassidy's match against Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to take a shot at Private Party in a twee[...]

Matt Cardona Praises Danhausen: "He Has It Figured Out."

During the Headlocked Panel at C2E2, Matt Cardona spoke about the success of Danhausen. “Let’s give Danhausen some credit here, firstly[...] Feb 22 - During the Headlocked Panel at C2E2, Matt Cardona spoke about the success of Danhausen. “Let’s give Danhausen some credit here, firstly[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - Big #1 Contenders Match, Tag Action, More

Check out the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on the USA Network: - Dolph Z[...] Feb 22 - Check out the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on the USA Network: - Dolph Z[...]

WWE Planning More RAW vs. NXT 2.0 Feuds

WWE wants to do more cross-promotion between their flagship Monday Night RAW and NXT 2.0, which both air on USA Network. Recently WWE had RAW Superst[...] Feb 22 - WWE wants to do more cross-promotion between their flagship Monday Night RAW and NXT 2.0, which both air on USA Network. Recently WWE had RAW Superst[...]

Bully Ray Has An Interesting Idea For The 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on The Undertaker being announced for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame and has an interes[...] Feb 22 - During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on The Undertaker being announced for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame and has an interes[...]

Sami Zayn Has Quadrupled 'Sami For Syria' Donations

The Sami For Syria fundraiser which aims to help with the current humanitarian crisis in Syria has received some good news. WWE Superstar Sami [...] Feb 22 - The Sami For Syria fundraiser which aims to help with the current humanitarian crisis in Syria has received some good news. WWE Superstar Sami [...]

Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark which will air at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube has been revealed. The episode will feature seven m[...] Feb 22 - The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark which will air at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube has been revealed. The episode will feature seven m[...]

WWE Reportedly Made A Number Of Late Script Changes To Monday's RAW

WWE returned to USA Network last night after a two-week absence due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage and the show was reportedly subject to many s[...] Feb 22 - WWE returned to USA Network last night after a two-week absence due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage and the show was reportedly subject to many s[...]

Brock Lesnar's Fun-Loving Persona is 'Most Like He Is In Real Life'

Ever since returning to WWE at SummerSlam in 2021, Brock Lesnar has been on somewhat of a character transformation, dropping his heel gimmick in favor[...] Feb 22 - Ever since returning to WWE at SummerSlam in 2021, Brock Lesnar has been on somewhat of a character transformation, dropping his heel gimmick in favor[...]

Damian Priest Hits New WWE Milestone, Comments On Match Against Finn Balor

WWE United States Champion Damian Preist has reached a new milestone. Priest has now held the U.S. Championship for 186 days, which is the longest re[...] Feb 22 - WWE United States Champion Damian Preist has reached a new milestone. Priest has now held the U.S. Championship for 186 days, which is the longest re[...]

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the recent news that Cody Rhodes has departed All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes and AEW[...] Feb 22 - During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the recent news that Cody Rhodes has departed All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes and AEW[...]

Production Note On Upcoming WWE at Madison Square Garden Show

WWE at Madison Square Garden is always a big affair for the company and this week it even got a mention on Monday Night RAW. Paul Heyman announced th[...] Feb 22 - WWE at Madison Square Garden is always a big affair for the company and this week it even got a mention on Monday Night RAW. Paul Heyman announced th[...]

Mike Chioda Reveals John Cena Once Choked Umaga Until He Passed Out

Former longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda has revealed John Cena once choked the late Umaga until he was unconscious during their 2007 Royal Rumble matc[...] Feb 22 - Former longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda has revealed John Cena once choked the late Umaga until he was unconscious during their 2007 Royal Rumble matc[...]

Drake Maverick Is Back With WWE

A report from PWInsider reveals Drake Maverick has been re-hired by WWE but the company has no plans for him to return to the ring. Maverick (James C[...] Feb 21 - A report from PWInsider reveals Drake Maverick has been re-hired by WWE but the company has no plans for him to return to the ring. Maverick (James C[...]

New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On RAW

A new WWE 24/7 Champion has been crowned on Monday's RAW on USA Network. Reggie came to the ring to apologize for his actions last week against Dana [...] Feb 21 - A new WWE 24/7 Champion has been crowned on Monday's RAW on USA Network. Reggie came to the ring to apologize for his actions last week against Dana [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (02/21/2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Video Package: the [...] Feb 21 - The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Video Package: the [...]

The Miz Recruits LOGAN PAUL to Face The Mysterios at WrestleMania

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Miz revealed his new tag team partner to the world. Social media star Logan Paul will team with the[...] Feb 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Miz revealed his new tag team partner to the world. Social media star Logan Paul will team with the[...]