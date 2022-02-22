WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Planning More RAW vs. NXT 2.0 Feuds

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2022

WWE wants to do more cross-promotion between their flagship Monday Night RAW and NXT 2.0, which both air on USA Network.

Recently WWE had RAW Superstar AJ Styles and NXT's Grayson Waller feuded and now the company is forced on the NXT cornerstone Tommaso Ciampa and RAW's Dolph Ziggler going at it with a match set for tonight's NXT 2.0 with the winner becoming the next #1 contender for Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE is planning to do more main roster vs. NXT feuds going forward with the hope being the crossover will help ratings for NXT 2.0 on USA Network.

Ziggler is expected to stick around NXT until after April.

Finn Bálor & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode: Raw, Feb. 21, 2022

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
