WWE Planning More RAW vs. NXT 2.0 Feuds

WWE wants to do more cross-promotion between their flagship Monday Night RAW and NXT 2.0, which both air on USA Network.

Recently WWE had RAW Superstar AJ Styles and NXT's Grayson Waller feuded and now the company is forced on the NXT cornerstone Tommaso Ciampa and RAW's Dolph Ziggler going at it with a match set for tonight's NXT 2.0 with the winner becoming the next #1 contender for Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE is planning to do more main roster vs. NXT feuds going forward with the hope being the crossover will help ratings for NXT 2.0 on USA Network.

Ziggler is expected to stick around NXT until after April.

