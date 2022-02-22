Bully Ray Has An Interesting Idea For The 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on The Undertaker being announced for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame and has an interesting idea for this ceremony this year.

“This year’s entire Hall of Fame induction should be about The Undertaker. I think several people should come up and help induct him. I think they can make it a very entertaining show. Taker can talk forever. I think it sells out the American Airlines Arena [in Dallas] on its own. That’s how big of a deal The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is. It’s like, how do you pick just one person to induct him? There are so many people that can do a phenomenal job of inducting him. Why not bring in everybody up there? I am a fan of the Hall of Fame induction behind the night after SmackDown. As a fan, you’re getting a lot of value, you’re getting value for your buck.”

“Let’s do something different because this character is unlike any other. It’s the greatest creation in the history of WWE. And when I say creation, remember this [character] is from the mind of Vince McMahon. Look at what this character has turned into. Yes, I understand that Steve Austin evolved from The Ringmaster to Stone Cold, but it wasn’t an original, organic idea that was put into play from Day 1 and became this larger than life character in pro wrestling. You can’t say that about anyone else but The Undertaker.”