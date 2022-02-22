Production Note On Upcoming WWE at Madison Square Garden Show

WWE at Madison Square Garden is always a big affair for the company and this week it even got a mention on Monday Night RAW.

Paul Heyman announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his championship against Bobby Lashley on Match 5 at MSG, interesting because he has a shoulder injury.

In an update on the show, PWInsider is reporting the show will not be airing on Peacock on WWE Network, although like most events it will be recorded and the reason it was mentioned was to help push ticket sales.

"We are told the push tonight was in part to help sell tickets for WWE’s return to MSG as well as provide a storyline to help build towards Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania."

Current card for the event:

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman vs. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

- Ronda Rousey & Sasha Banks vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Natalya

- WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

The New Day, RK-Bro, AJ Styles and The Usos are expected to appear.