Mike Chioda Reveals John Cena Once Choked Umaga Until He Passed Out

Former longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda has revealed John Cena once choked the late Umaga until he was unconscious during their 2007 Royal Rumble match which was a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship.

The match concluded with Cena wrapping a ring-rope around Umaga's neck leaving him out for the count of 10.

Here is what Chioda said on the latest Mailbag Monday:

“Umaga couldn’t answer anything. He was out like a light. That’s why I got so worried about Eckie (Umaga). I was thinking, was he concussed? But no, the rope got him and choked him out, and he passed out. I didn’t even know Eckie was passed out. He was shoot passed out. He was totally out of it. “He finally woke up. I was like, ‘Are you alright? That was nuts.’ It was the ring rope that choked him out. John was pulling too hard. He was tugging too hard.”

Chioda believed Umaga was just selling the spot:

“I was like, ‘Eckie, I just thought you were selling so good.’ He said, ‘I was trying to tell you but I couldn’t get it out.’ He couldn’t talk but he was trying to tell me it was too tight, and I couldn’t even hear him.”

John Cena vs. Umaga: Royal Rumble 2007