New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2022

New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On RAW

A new WWE 24/7 Champion has been crowned on Monday's RAW on USA Network.

Reggie came to the ring to apologize for his actions last week against Dana Brooke and then offered to lay down so she could win back the WWE 24/7 Champion.

Brooke pinned Reggie but he kicked out twice on the third try Brooke kissed him and he stayed down so she could win the title.


