"Someone who comes from a fighting family, a pioneer, someone who's very ... DASHING!" 👀 @mikethemiz #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GtlTi1DBhR

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Miz revealed his new tag team partner to the world. Social media star Logan Paul will team with the former two-time WWE World Champion to take on the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania.

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (02/21/2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Video Package: the Elimination Chamber We open with a video touching[...] Feb 21 - The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Video Package: the Elimination Chamber We open with a video touching[...]

The Miz Recruits LOGAN PAUL to Face The Mysterios at WrestleMania

AEW Dark Elevation Results (February 21 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation episode 51 has just dropped on YouTube and here are the results. TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) & Red Velvet defeated Arie Alexander[...] Feb 21 - It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation episode 51 has just dropped on YouTube and here are the results. TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) & Red Velvet defeated Arie Alexander[...]

Brock Lesnar to Defend WWE Championship in Madison Square Garden on March 5th

As revealed in the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be defending his championship in Madison Square Garden on March 5th. His scheduled opp[...] Feb 21 - As revealed in the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be defending his championship in Madison Square Garden on March 5th. His scheduled opp[...]

Surprise Planned For Tonight's WWE RAW (Spoiler)

The Miz is teasing a surprise for tonight’s WWE RAW. Miz recently revealed he was going to call on a "superb athlete" and "global star" to help him against The Mysterio's. It is believed Logan [...] Feb 21 - The Miz is teasing a surprise for tonight’s WWE RAW. Miz recently revealed he was going to call on a "superb athlete" and "global star" to help him against The Mysterio's. It is believed Logan [...]

Brackets For WWE NXT 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE has revealed the brackets for the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic which kicks off with two matches this week on NXT 2.0 on USA Network: Check out the WWE announcement below: The[...] Feb 21 - WWE has revealed the brackets for the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic which kicks off with two matches this week on NXT 2.0 on USA Network: Check out the WWE announcement below: The[...]

AEW Announces Tag Teams For Battle Royale on Wednesday’s Dynamite

AEW has announced then ten tag teams for the Battle Royale which will take place this Wednesday night on Dynamite on TBS. The teams set for the match include The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Re[...] Feb 21 - AEW has announced then ten tag teams for the Battle Royale which will take place this Wednesday night on Dynamite on TBS. The teams set for the match include The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Re[...]

Ron Simmons Goes In-Depth On Evolution Of Farooq Character

Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where he spoke about his career in the WWF. “Here it was all of a sudden, I can go from being World Champion, World Tag Team Champio[...] Feb 21 - Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where he spoke about his career in the WWF. “Here it was all of a sudden, I can go from being World Champion, World Tag Team Champio[...]

Booker T Says Vince McMahon Gave Him His Cell Phone Number 20 Years Ago, But He's Never Called It

During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his friendship with Vince McMahon. "I have worked for Vince McMahon for 20 years. He gave me his cellphone number when I [...] Feb 21 - During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his friendship with Vince McMahon. "I have worked for Vince McMahon for 20 years. He gave me his cellphone number when I [...]

William Regal Confirmed Playable In WWE 2K22 MyGM Mode

Following the announcements of MyGM mode coming to WWE 2K22, a list of playable General Managers was listed as Shane McMahon, Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, and Stephanie McMahon. However, The SmackDown[...] Feb 21 - Following the announcements of MyGM mode coming to WWE 2K22, a list of playable General Managers was listed as Shane McMahon, Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, and Stephanie McMahon. However, The SmackDown[...]

Sw3rve the Realest Says He Would Have Walked Away From WWE To Save Rest Of Hit Row's Jobs

During an appearance for K&S WrestleFest, Sw3rve the Realest spoke about Hit Row getting released from WWE. “If it was a case of myself getting released and they were still there, I would[...] Feb 21 - During an appearance for K&S WrestleFest, Sw3rve the Realest spoke about Hit Row getting released from WWE. “If it was a case of myself getting released and they were still there, I would[...]

WWE Also Rebranding Sunday Night Live Events After WrestleMania

We previously reported last week that WWE is rebranding its post-Wrestlemania Saturday live events with "Saturday Night’s Main Event" branding. In a further update, PWInsider is reporting the c[...] Feb 21 - We previously reported last week that WWE is rebranding its post-Wrestlemania Saturday live events with "Saturday Night’s Main Event" branding. In a further update, PWInsider is reporting the c[...]

📺 WATCH: First Trailer For WWE’s 'Corey and Carmella' Reality Series

WWE has released the first trailer for their new reality series featuring real-life couple WWE Superstar Carmella and RAW color commentator Corey Graves. “Corey and Carmella” will p[...] Feb 21 - WWE has released the first trailer for their new reality series featuring real-life couple WWE Superstar Carmella and RAW color commentator Corey Graves. “Corey and Carmella” will p[...]

WWE Confirms Match Stipulation For Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 38

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was noted to be a Champion vs. Champion and a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38 following Saturday’s Elimination Chamber [...] Feb 21 - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was noted to be a Champion vs. Champion and a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38 following Saturday’s Elimination Chamber [...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Believes Vince McMahon Didn't Know Who He Was When They Interacted Six Months Ago

Scotty 2 Hotty spoke recently with Fightful about when Vince McMahon visited the WWE Performance Center. “So, he came to the Performance Center one time the whole time I was there. Maybe six [...] Feb 21 - Scotty 2 Hotty spoke recently with Fightful about when Vince McMahon visited the WWE Performance Center. “So, he came to the Performance Center one time the whole time I was there. Maybe six [...]

JBL Feels He's Usually Too Tall To Be A Manager, But Would Like To Be One For Baron Corbin

During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL gave advice on how to succeed as a professional wrestler. “You always got to be careful, you know. Always when people ask me, how would you do th[...] Feb 21 - During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL gave advice on how to succeed as a professional wrestler. “You always got to be careful, you know. Always when people ask me, how would you do th[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Opens Up About Past Struggles, Is Planning To Leave Florida

Brian Pillman posted the following on his Instagram account, announcing his intentions to leave Florida and move back home to Cincinatti, OH. 13 months ago I moved to Jacksonville, FL to chase my d[...] Feb 21 - Brian Pillman posted the following on his Instagram account, announcing his intentions to leave Florida and move back home to Cincinatti, OH. 13 months ago I moved to Jacksonville, FL to chase my d[...]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Announces Big XFL, NFL Agreement

The National Football League and XFL will collaborate on select innovation programs to "further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development both on and off [...] Feb 21 - The National Football League and XFL will collaborate on select innovation programs to "further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development both on and off [...]

CM Punk To Be Inducted Into ROH Hall of Fame

Ring of Honor has issued the following announcement: Ring of Honor is proud to welcome CM Punk, one of the most charismatic and compelling performers in ROH history, into the ROH Hall of Fame. Pun[...] Feb 21 - Ring of Honor has issued the following announcement: Ring of Honor is proud to welcome CM Punk, one of the most charismatic and compelling performers in ROH history, into the ROH Hall of Fame. Pun[...]

Shelton Benjamin Opens Up About Shad Gaspard's Passing

Shelton Benjamin was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about finding out about the tragic passing of Shad Gaspard. “When you get in this business, it’[...] Feb 21 - Shelton Benjamin was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about finding out about the tragic passing of Shad Gaspard. “When you get in this business, it’[...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You Results

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You went down on February 20th at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The results are as follows: - Danny Black def. Callum Newman and Joe [...] Feb 21 - PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You went down on February 20th at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The results are as follows: - Danny Black def. Callum Newman and Joe [...]

Matt Hardy On AEW: "We Have A Long Ways To Go Before We Catch Up To The Global Enterprise That Is WWE."

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star spoke about how he believes AEW has a ways to go to be on WWE's level. “AEW, obviously, we have a long ways to go bef[...] Feb 21 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star spoke about how he believes AEW has a ways to go to be on WWE's level. “AEW, obviously, we have a long ways to go bef[...]

Bianca Belair Says Her Long-Term Goal Is To Beat All Four Horsewomen

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk, where she spoke about her opportunity to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. “It’s crazy because I feel like I did have a very great[...] Feb 21 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk, where she spoke about her opportunity to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. “It’s crazy because I feel like I did have a very great[...]

Booker T Thinks AEW Should Stop Doing Gimmick Matches On Free TV

During the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his belief that AEW needs to wait until pay-per-views to do gimmick matches. “I totally, 100 percent agree. Th[...] Feb 21 - During the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his belief that AEW needs to wait until pay-per-views to do gimmick matches. “I totally, 100 percent agree. Th[...]