WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Surprise Planned For Tonight's WWE RAW (Spoiler)
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2022
The Miz is teasing a surprise for tonight’s WWE RAW.
Miz recently revealed he was going to call on a "superb athlete" and "global star" to help him against The Mysterio's. It is believed Logan Paul will be returning to WWE to team with The Miz for a match at WrestleMania 38 match against The Mysterio's
Miz posted the following on his Twitter:
"Your reaction after you see who I’m bringing to #WWERaw tonight…,"
