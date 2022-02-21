Brackets For WWE NXT 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE has revealed the brackets for the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic which kicks off with two matches this week on NXT 2.0 on USA Network:

Check out the WWE announcement below:

The second annual Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is set to kick off this Tuesday following the announcement of this year’s bracket.

The 2022 Dusty Cup features a variety of newly formed and veteran partnerships, all vying for an opportunity to challenge Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. The inaugural Dusty Classic winners Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai are once again in the tournament although joining forces with new teammates.

After earning her respect, Cora Jade will pair up with Big Mami Cool while in a surprising move, Kai and up-and-comer Wendy Choo will look to take their unlikely pairing all the way to the mountaintop of the tag team division. Both teams will have their young partnerships tested against tag team veterans with Jade & Gonzalez squaring off against Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon and Choo & Kai taking on Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta who look to earn another title opportunity after falling to Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne at NXT Vengeance Day.

Another surprising partnership comes in the form of Amari Miller & Lash Legend who started off as rivals in Legend’s debut match on 205 Live. They will take on the powerhouse duo of Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray in the opening round of the tournament.

The final opening round matchup features Diamond Mine’s newest prospect Tatum Paxley and “The Pitbull” Ivy Nile looking to start their alliance off on the right foot against the formidable Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter, the only returning tag team from the 2021 Dusty Classic.

Will the variety of new partnerships prove victorious, or will an established tag team put their experience to use, and more importantly which team will take the first step towards etching their name on the Dusty Cup and earning a title opportunity?

Find out when the 2022 Women’s Dusty Classic kicks off Tuesday night with opening round matches between Shirai & Ray and Miller & Legend as well as Nile & Paxley against Catanzaro & Carter on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!