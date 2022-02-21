Booker T Says Vince McMahon Gave Him His Cell Phone Number 20 Years Ago, But He's Never Called It
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 21, 2022
During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his friendship with Vince McMahon.
"I have worked for Vince McMahon for 20 years. He gave me his cellphone number when I first met him, and I have never used that number once. I say, ‘when Vince needs to talk to me, he will call me in the office, or he will give me a phone call.’ I am going to keep it that way. But I am always going to be cordial. I am going to always make sure I respect the boss, and hopefully, we have a friendly relationship. But as far as me ever looking at Vince McMahon solely as a friend, I will be totally making a big mistake.”
