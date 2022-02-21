WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sw3rve the Realest Says He Would Have Walked Away From WWE To Save Rest Of Hit Row's Jobs
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 21, 2022
During an appearance for K&S WrestleFest, Sw3rve the Realest spoke about Hit Row getting released from WWE.
“If it was a case of myself getting released and they were still there, I would feel better about that because I know I can go anywhere and be pretty okay and do my own thing. I felt bad for my team and I’m always going to feel like that. For Ashante the most, because that’s all he ever wanted to be, is a WWE wrestler. He went through a lot in his military life, like being bombed overseas and getting shot at and getting concussions from bombs going off and going through true war time and that trauma. All he ever wanted to do when he came back was push hard and be in WWE. That’s where my heart went to, was him primarily in our group. If I could sacrifice myself being released for them staying there and doing their thing, I would.”
On a possible Hit Row reunion:
“The group going to another promotion together is always an option, but right now I’m focused on myself and what I have to do. I’m at an older age. My persona with the pro wrestling business and being on screen is always maturing. I’m glad I had fun in my time with Hit Row and doing something that has never been in done in NXT, we rapped and cyphered on NXT on national TV, that’s never been done before. That was a fun time and going into this realm of this character was really cool, but I’m maturing and moving on to something greater. I have to grow every part of that persona. You see me come out to DEFY in a suit and glasses, ‘Oh, this is not the same Swerve like when he came in.’ I want to keep going and never come back the same. I’m always evolving.”
On Hit Row's talents:
“They are so multi-talented that they don’t actually need wrestling either. They can do it if they choose to, that’s the beauty about them. They got to where they are because wrestling was a skill that they had and B-Fab was still developing, AJ and [Ashante] were still developing more as a talent. They got there because of other ventures. I feel like that can do anything in the entertainment business, not just wrestling. Wrestling is a choice for all of us. I truly love and enjoy it and spent my entire adult life doing it, so I want to continue to do it for as long as I can do it at a high level. These guys, they can do it as a choice because they built their lives doing other things. Their possibilities are just endless in the entertainment aspect,” he said. “For what they can offer, with the landscape of Independent wrestling, what they can offer is something that nobody else can, that’s where they have their value; as a group, together. There not many other groups that have that size, look, talking ability, crossover appeal, all put together in one and African-American culture.”
On a possible future reunion:
“If we can separate and both grow in our individual acts as far as Hit Row without myself and me growing myself and doing my own thing on a national, worldwide, international (level) that I’m going to take off on, when we come back together, isn’t it going to feel more special rather than just seeing us, the first time we appear? It’s going to feel more special when we come back in that moment, that reunion. That’s the bigger deal.”
Feb 21 - During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his friendship with Vince McMahon. "I have worked for Vince McMahon for 20 years. He gave me his cellphone number when I [...]
Feb 21 - Following the announcements of MyGM mode coming to WWE 2K22, a list of playable General Managers was listed as Shane McMahon, Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, and Stephanie McMahon. However, The SmackDown[...]
Feb 21 - During an appearance for K&S WrestleFest, Sw3rve the Realest spoke about Hit Row getting released from WWE. “If it was a case of myself getting released and they were still there, I would[...]
Feb 21 - We previously reported last week that WWE is rebranding its post-Wrestlemania Saturday live events with "Saturday Night’s Main Event" branding. In a further update, PWInsider is reporting the c[...]
Feb 21 - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was noted to be a Champion vs. Champion and a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38 following Saturday’s Elimination Chamber [...]
Feb 21 - Scotty 2 Hotty spoke recently with Fightful about when Vince McMahon visited the WWE Performance Center. “So, he came to the Performance Center one time the whole time I was there. Maybe six [...]
Feb 21 - During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL gave advice on how to succeed as a professional wrestler. “You always got to be careful, you know. Always when people ask me, how would you do th[...]
Feb 21 - Brian Pillman posted the following on his Instagram account, announcing his intentions to leave Florida and move back home to Cincinatti, OH. 13 months ago I moved to Jacksonville, FL to chase my d[...]
Feb 21 - The National Football League and XFL will collaborate on select innovation programs to "further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development both on and off [...]
Feb 21
CM Punk To Be Inducted Into ROH Hall of Fame Ring of Honor has issued the following announcement: Ring of Honor is proud to welcome CM Punk, one of the most charismatic and compelling performers in ROH history, into the ROH Hall of Fame. Pun[...]
Feb 21 - Ring of Honor has issued the following announcement: Ring of Honor is proud to welcome CM Punk, one of the most charismatic and compelling performers in ROH history, into the ROH Hall of Fame. Pun[...]
Feb 21 - PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You went down on February 20th at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The results are as follows: - Danny Black def. Callum Newman and Joe [...]
Feb 21 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star spoke about how he believes AEW has a ways to go to be on WWE's level. “AEW, obviously, we have a long ways to go bef[...]
Feb 21 - During the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his belief that AEW needs to wait until pay-per-views to do gimmick matches. “I totally, 100 percent agree. Th[...]
Feb 21 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced all 48 competitors for the upcoming New Japan Cup. The tournament will begin on March 2nd, going all the way through March 27th. There will be 16 first round ma[...]
Feb 20
AEW Announces Matches For Monday's Dark: Elevation AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow's edition of Dark: Elevation. - Lance Archer vs. Joey O'Riley - Ruby Soho vs. Haley J - Kaitland Alexis vs. The Bunny - Skye Blue/Kiera Hogan/A.Q.A v[...]
Feb 20 - AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow's edition of Dark: Elevation. - Lance Archer vs. Joey O'Riley - Ruby Soho vs. Haley J - Kaitland Alexis vs. The Bunny - Skye Blue/Kiera Hogan/A.Q.A v[...]
Feb 20 - All Elite Wrestling is set to tape new episodes of AEW Dark next month in Orlando, FL from Universal Studios. A report from Fightful reveals former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Rohit Raju wil[...]
Feb 20 - It is being reported by PWInsider that the WWE roster has returned safely to the United States following the trip to Saudi Arabia for this year's Elimination Chamber. The talent roster reportedly lan[...]
Feb 20 - During the latest Real Time with Bill Maher, the host recalled John Cena apologizing in Chinese for calling Taiwan the first country to get to see the movie F9. A sizeable portion of the Chinese popul[...]
Feb 20 - During the latest DDP Snake Pitt, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Vince McMahon's portrayal of cage matches in WWE. "Vince McMahon, for all the good he did in wrestling, he ruined the cage. Wh[...]
Feb 20
Serena Deeb Files Trademark On Nickname Serena Deeb has filed a trademark on her nickname, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 15th. It was filed by Michael E. Dockins fo[...]
Feb 20 - Serena Deeb has filed a trademark on her nickname, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 15th. It was filed by Michael E. Dockins fo[...]
Feb 20 - The list of producers for WWE from February 7th through 11th have been reported by Fightful Select, which you can read below. - Abyss produced the Quiz Bowl, and Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits. [...]