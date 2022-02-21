Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Announces Big XFL, NFL Agreement
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2022
The National Football League and XFL will collaborate on select innovation programs to "further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development both on and off the field," the XFL has announced.
XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the news via his Twitter Monday.
“The XFL is officially collaborating with the NFL – the National Football League,” The Rock said. “The whole idea about the XFL/NFL collaboration is to grow the game of football. A game that we all love, a game that we are passionate about.”
“As an XFL owner, as you guys know, my number one priority will always be the players and creating more opportunities for them,” Johnson concluded. Adding, “… we’re just getting started.”
The XFL is set to reboot in February 2023.
