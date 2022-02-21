Bianca Belair Says Her Long-Term Goal Is To Beat All Four Horsewomen

“So my goal is to just be in all the big moments and always come out on top. And eventually beat, and pin, all Four Horsewomen. That’s a goal of mine. I got Bayley, I got Sasha, Becky and Charlotte are next, so two out of four. That’s my long-term goal."

“It’s crazy because I feel like I did have a very great year in 2021, a very fast great year, but I feel like I’m still only at the tip of the iceberg, so I’m very excited to see what the future has to hold and the potential that’s there, I’m excited. I just live for the moments, I live for the big moments, I live to be a part of every single moment, and do my job well, whether it’s main eventing at WrestleMania or going to SummerSlam and losing in 26 seconds but finding a way to come out on top and have everyone behind me. In that moment, I feel like I really have gotten the chance to show who Bianca Belair is, even without a title, and show that I still am the EST of WWE."

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk, where she spoke about her opportunity to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

