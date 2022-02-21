NJPW Announces All 48 Competitors For New Japan Cup In March

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 21, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced all 48 competitors for the upcoming New Japan Cup.

The tournament will begin on March 2nd, going all the way through March 27th.

There will be 16 first round matches with 16 other wrestlers receiving byes.

The list is as follows:

Kazuchika Okada

El Desperado

Master Wato

Toru Yano

Taichi

Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Yuji Nagata

Hirooki Goto

Dick Togo

CIMA

TAKA Michinoku

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Hiroshi Tanahashi

YOH

Bad Luck Fale

Tetsuya Naito

Yujiro Takahashi

Gedo

Togi Makabe

Jeff Cobb

Satoshi Kojima

Tomoaki Honma

YOSHI-HASHI

Kosei Fujita

Kota Ibushi

Great-O-Khan

Taiji Ishimori

Ryohei Oiwa

Zack Sabre Jr.

DOUKI

Yuto Nakashima

Aaron Henare

SANADA

BUSHI

Will Ospreay

El Phantasmo

Tomohiro Ishii

Shingo Takagi

Tanga Loa

Chase Owens

Jado

Tiger Mask

Ryusuke Taguchi

EVIL

Tama Tonga

Hiromu Takahashi

SHO

Minoru Suzuki

It's worth noting that Minoru Suzuki, Tama Tonga, Tiger Mask, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, SANADA, DOUKI, Taiji Ishimori, Kosei Fujita, Satoshi Kojima, Gedo, Bad Luck Fale, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Dick Togo, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato will receive first round buys.