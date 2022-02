» More News From This Feed

AEW Announces Matches For Monday's Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow's edition of Dark: Elevation. - Lance Archer vs. Joey O'Riley - Ruby Soho vs. Haley J - Kaitland Alexis vs. The Bunny - Skye Blue/Kiera Hogan/A.Q.A v[...] Feb 20 - AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow's edition of Dark: Elevation. - Lance Archer vs. Joey O'Riley - Ruby Soho vs. Haley J - Kaitland Alexis vs. The Bunny - Skye Blue/Kiera Hogan/A.Q.A v[...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Set For Upcoming AEW Dark TV Tapings

All Elite Wrestling is set to tape new episodes of AEW Dark next month in Orlando, FL from Universal Studios. A report from Fightful reveals former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Rohit Raju wil[...] Feb 20 - All Elite Wrestling is set to tape new episodes of AEW Dark next month in Orlando, FL from Universal Studios. A report from Fightful reveals former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Rohit Raju wil[...]

WWE Superstars Reportedly Back In America Following Saudi Arabia Trip

It is being reported by PWInsider that the WWE roster has returned safely to the United States following the trip to Saudi Arabia for this year's Elimination Chamber. The talent roster reportedly lan[...] Feb 20 - It is being reported by PWInsider that the WWE roster has returned safely to the United States following the trip to Saudi Arabia for this year's Elimination Chamber. The talent roster reportedly lan[...]

Bill Maher Roasts John Cena For Apologizing To China In Mandarin

During the latest Real Time with Bill Maher, the host recalled John Cena apologizing in Chinese for calling Taiwan the first country to get to see the movie F9. A sizeable portion of the Chinese popul[...] Feb 20 - During the latest Real Time with Bill Maher, the host recalled John Cena apologizing in Chinese for calling Taiwan the first country to get to see the movie F9. A sizeable portion of the Chinese popul[...]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says Vince McMahon Ruined The Cage Match

During the latest DDP Snake Pitt, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Vince McMahon's portrayal of cage matches in WWE. "Vince McMahon, for all the good he did in wrestling, he ruined the cage. Wh[...] Feb 20 - During the latest DDP Snake Pitt, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Vince McMahon's portrayal of cage matches in WWE. "Vince McMahon, for all the good he did in wrestling, he ruined the cage. Wh[...]

Serena Deeb Files Trademark On Nickname

Serena Deeb has filed a trademark on her nickname, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 15th. It was filed by Michael E. Dockins fo[...] Feb 20 - Serena Deeb has filed a trademark on her nickname, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 15th. It was filed by Michael E. Dockins fo[...]

List Of Producers For WWE (February 7th - February 11th)

The list of producers for WWE from February 7th through 11th have been reported by Fightful Select, which you can read below. - Abyss produced the Quiz Bowl, and Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits. [...] Feb 20 - The list of producers for WWE from February 7th through 11th have been reported by Fightful Select, which you can read below. - Abyss produced the Quiz Bowl, and Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits. [...]

Goldberg: "I Didn't Have The Appreciation For The Business That I Do Now"

Goldberg was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed wanting to be a positive role model for his son, Gage. “I’ll be perfectly honest with you, my numbe[...] Feb 20 - Goldberg was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed wanting to be a positive role model for his son, Gage. “I’ll be perfectly honest with you, my numbe[...]

NJPW New Year's Golden Series: Final Night Results (2/20/2022)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the the final night of its New Year's Golden Series tour on February 20th from Hokkai Kita Yell in Sapporo, Japan. The show aired on NJPW World The results are as follow[...] Feb 20 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held the the final night of its New Year's Golden Series tour on February 20th from Hokkai Kita Yell in Sapporo, Japan. The show aired on NJPW World The results are as follow[...]

NJPW STRONG (2/19/2022) Results

NJPW aired their most recent edition of STRONG on February 19th. The results are as follows: - Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Kevin Knight & The DKC - Fred Rosser def. Ga[...] Feb 20 - NJPW aired their most recent edition of STRONG on February 19th. The results are as follows: - Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Kevin Knight & The DKC - Fred Rosser def. Ga[...]

Brock Lesnar Recalls Shoving His Brother Through A China Cabinet

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar recalled how he would fight with his brothers growing up. "I was fighting as a kid. The local people from Webster, South Dakota will tell y[...] Feb 20 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar recalled how he would fight with his brothers growing up. "I was fighting as a kid. The local people from Webster, South Dakota will tell y[...]

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday to set up a huge Title vs. Title match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. It is however being reported that Lesnar [...] Feb 20 - Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday to set up a huge Title vs. Title match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. It is however being reported that Lesnar [...]

Tony Khan Discusses LGBTQ+ Representation In AEW, Plans To Expand

During a recent interview with Karissa Maxwell of Sporting News, Tony Khan discussed the diversity on the AEW roster, mentioning the company's strong LGBTQ+ representation in stars such as Anthon[...] Feb 20 - During a recent interview with Karissa Maxwell of Sporting News, Tony Khan discussed the diversity on the AEW roster, mentioning the company's strong LGBTQ+ representation in stars such as Anthon[...]

GCW Believe Me Event Results - February 19, 2022

Check out the from the recent Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) Believe Me event which took place on Saturday night, as per Wrestling-News.Net: - The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The[...] Feb 20 - Check out the from the recent Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) Believe Me event which took place on Saturday night, as per Wrestling-News.Net: - The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The[...]

Carlos Cabrera Has Joined AAA Announce Team Following WWE Release

Carlos Cabrera has joined the AAA announce team at the Rey de Reyes show on Saturday night. Cabrera was released from WWE recently after almost 30 years with the company having been a staple of WWE's[...] Feb 20 - Carlos Cabrera has joined the AAA announce team at the Rey de Reyes show on Saturday night. Cabrera was released from WWE recently after almost 30 years with the company having been a staple of WWE's[...]

Preview For Tonight’s GCW 'Don’t Tell Me What To Do' Event

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will host their "Don’t Tell Me What To Do" event tonight in Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat. Check out the full card below: - GCW Tag Team Champions The H8[...] Feb 20 - Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will host their "Don’t Tell Me What To Do" event tonight in Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat. Check out the full card below: - GCW Tag Team Champions The H8[...]

Wardlow Wants To Team Up With Released WWE Superstar

AEW’s Wardlow has revealed he would love to team with pro wrestling veteran Jeff Hardy, should the former WWE Superstar join All Elite Wrestling. Hardy was released from WWE last December after[...] Feb 20 - AEW’s Wardlow has revealed he would love to team with pro wrestling veteran Jeff Hardy, should the former WWE Superstar join All Elite Wrestling. Hardy was released from WWE last December after[...]

Cody Rhodes Spotted In Orlando This Weekend

A report from PWInsider reveals Cody Rhodes was in Orlando, FL on Saturday. Cody was believed to be there for a birthday party for AEW’s Shawn Spears. Tyler Breeze, The IInspiration, and others[...] Feb 20 - A report from PWInsider reveals Cody Rhodes was in Orlando, FL on Saturday. Cody was believed to be there for a birthday party for AEW’s Shawn Spears. Tyler Breeze, The IInspiration, and others[...]

The Undertaker Appears At Bad Bunny Concert In Dallas

WWE fans may be disappointed to hear The Undertaker making a surprise appearance at this past weekend's Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia were nixed, however, he more than made up for it back [...] Feb 20 - WWE fans may be disappointed to hear The Undertaker making a surprise appearance at this past weekend's Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia were nixed, however, he more than made up for it back [...]

Eddie Edwards With Shock Turn At IMPACT No Surrender PPV

Eddie Edwards appeared during tonight's IMPACT Wrestling. He joined Honor No more after he ran out toward the end of the match and teased helping out IMPACT but attacked Rhino. Honor No More (Matt T[...] Feb 19 - Eddie Edwards appeared during tonight's IMPACT Wrestling. He joined Honor No more after he ran out toward the end of the match and teased helping out IMPACT but attacked Rhino. Honor No More (Matt T[...]

Names Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender, Sacrifice Announced

- PWInsider is reporting Dalton Castle was spotted backstage at the IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event. While some sources say he left the arena prior to the show, he was definitely ther[...] Feb 19 - - PWInsider is reporting Dalton Castle was spotted backstage at the IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event. While some sources say he left the arena prior to the show, he was definitely ther[...]

Booker T On Whether He Would Be Interested WWE Agent/Producer Role

During the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T was asked if he would have an interest in working as an agent or producer for WWE. “I would never, ever, be an agent [...] Feb 19 - During the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T was asked if he would have an interest in working as an agent or producer for WWE. “I would never, ever, be an agent [...]

Bobby Lashley Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery, May Miss WrestleMania

The concussion angle to have Bobby Lashley taken out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today might have been done to cover for a real injury. A former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide r[...] Feb 19 - The concussion angle to have Bobby Lashley taken out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today might have been done to cover for a real injury. A former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide r[...]

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Results - February 19, 2022

IMPACT No Surrender 2022 results, courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The IMPACT No Surrender 2022 pay-per-view event kicks off from the John A Alario Event Center in Westw[...] Feb 19 - IMPACT No Surrender 2022 results, courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The IMPACT No Surrender 2022 pay-per-view event kicks off from the John A Alario Event Center in Westw[...]