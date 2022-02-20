“Wow, and I thought steroids shrink your balls. Wow, when a country can make your big, muscly, Macho Man action Stars gravel in their language, you know you're somebody's bitch.”

“You see, [John Cena] referred to Taiwan as if it was a separate country from China, which it is, but China would like to do to Taiwan what it did to Tibet, and what is now doing to Hong Kong, so we were treated to this video.”

That's the deal China offers American companies and celebrities. We will give you access to our billion-plus consumers as long as you shut up about the whole police-state/ genocide thing. John Cena took that deal... China accounts for 34% of the global box office and he's a movie star now. Like the Uyghurs, last year, he learned that he needed to get some re-education.”

During the latest Real Time with Bill Maher, the host recalled John Cena apologizing in Chinese for calling Taiwan the first country to get to see the movie F9. A sizeable portion of the Chinese populous took offense to this, as they consider Taiwan a part of their nation, even though they're self governed.

» More News From This Feed

Bill Maher Roasts John Cena For Apologizing To China In Mandarin

During the latest Real Time with Bill Maher, the host recalled John Cena apologizing in Chinese for calling Taiwan the first country to get to see the movie F9. A sizeable portion of the Chinese popul[...] Feb 20 - During the latest Real Time with Bill Maher, the host recalled John Cena apologizing in Chinese for calling Taiwan the first country to get to see the movie F9. A sizeable portion of the Chinese popul[...]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says Vince McMahon Ruined The Cage Match

During the latest DDP Snake Pitt, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Vince McMahon's portrayal of cage matches in WWE. "Vince McMahon, for all the good he did in wrestling, he ruined the cage. Wh[...] Feb 20 - During the latest DDP Snake Pitt, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Vince McMahon's portrayal of cage matches in WWE. "Vince McMahon, for all the good he did in wrestling, he ruined the cage. Wh[...]

Serena Deeb Files Trademark On Nickname

Serena Deeb has filed a trademark on her nickname, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 15th. It was filed by Michael E. Dockins fo[...] Feb 20 - Serena Deeb has filed a trademark on her nickname, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 15th. It was filed by Michael E. Dockins fo[...]

List Of Producers For WWE (February 7th - February 11th)

The list of producers for WWE from February 7th through 11th have been reported by Fightful Select, which you can read below. - Abyss produced the Quiz Bowl, and Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits. [...] Feb 20 - The list of producers for WWE from February 7th through 11th have been reported by Fightful Select, which you can read below. - Abyss produced the Quiz Bowl, and Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits. [...]

Goldberg: "I Didn't Have The Appreciation For The Business That I Do Now"

Goldberg was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed wanting to be a positive role model for his son, Gage. “I’ll be perfectly honest with you, my numbe[...] Feb 20 - Goldberg was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed wanting to be a positive role model for his son, Gage. “I’ll be perfectly honest with you, my numbe[...]

NJPW New Year's Golden Series: Final Night Results (2/20/2022)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the the final night of its New Year's Golden Series tour on February 20th from Hokkai Kita Yell in Sapporo, Japan. The show aired on NJPW World The results are as follow[...] Feb 20 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held the the final night of its New Year's Golden Series tour on February 20th from Hokkai Kita Yell in Sapporo, Japan. The show aired on NJPW World The results are as follow[...]

NJPW STRONG (2/19/2022) Results

NJPW aired their most recent edition of STRONG on February 19th. The results are as follows: - Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Kevin Knight & The DKC - Fred Rosser def. Ga[...] Feb 20 - NJPW aired their most recent edition of STRONG on February 19th. The results are as follows: - Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Kevin Knight & The DKC - Fred Rosser def. Ga[...]

Brock Lesnar Recalls Shoving His Brother Through A China Cabinet

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar recalled how he would fight with his brothers growing up. "I was fighting as a kid. The local people from Webster, South Dakota will tell y[...] Feb 20 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar recalled how he would fight with his brothers growing up. "I was fighting as a kid. The local people from Webster, South Dakota will tell y[...]

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday to set up a huge Title vs. Title match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. It is however being reported that Lesnar [...] Feb 20 - Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday to set up a huge Title vs. Title match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. It is however being reported that Lesnar [...]

Tony Khan Discusses LGBTQ+ Representation In AEW, Plans To Expand

During a recent interview with Karissa Maxwell of Sporting News, Tony Khan discussed the diversity on the AEW roster, mentioning the company's strong LGBTQ+ representation in stars such as Anthon[...] Feb 20 - During a recent interview with Karissa Maxwell of Sporting News, Tony Khan discussed the diversity on the AEW roster, mentioning the company's strong LGBTQ+ representation in stars such as Anthon[...]

GCW Believe Me Event Results - February 19, 2022

Check out the from the recent Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) Believe Me event which took place on Saturday night, as per Wrestling-News.Net: - The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The[...] Feb 20 - Check out the from the recent Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) Believe Me event which took place on Saturday night, as per Wrestling-News.Net: - The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The[...]

Carlos Cabrera Has Joined AAA Announce Team Following WWE Release

Carlos Cabrera has joined the AAA announce team at the Rey de Reyes show on Saturday night. Cabrera was released from WWE recently after almost 30 years with the company having been a staple of WWE's[...] Feb 20 - Carlos Cabrera has joined the AAA announce team at the Rey de Reyes show on Saturday night. Cabrera was released from WWE recently after almost 30 years with the company having been a staple of WWE's[...]

Preview For Tonight’s GCW 'Don’t Tell Me What To Do' Event

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will host their "Don’t Tell Me What To Do" event tonight in Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat. Check out the full card below: - GCW Tag Team Champions The H8[...] Feb 20 - Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will host their "Don’t Tell Me What To Do" event tonight in Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat. Check out the full card below: - GCW Tag Team Champions The H8[...]

Wardlow Wants To Team Up With Released WWE Superstar

AEW’s Wardlow has revealed he would love to team with pro wrestling veteran Jeff Hardy, should the former WWE Superstar join All Elite Wrestling. Hardy was released from WWE last December after[...] Feb 20 - AEW’s Wardlow has revealed he would love to team with pro wrestling veteran Jeff Hardy, should the former WWE Superstar join All Elite Wrestling. Hardy was released from WWE last December after[...]

Cody Rhodes Spotted In Orlando This Weekend

A report from PWInsider reveals Cody Rhodes was in Orlando, FL on Saturday. Cody was believed to be there for a birthday party for AEW’s Shawn Spears. Tyler Breeze, The IInspiration, and others[...] Feb 20 - A report from PWInsider reveals Cody Rhodes was in Orlando, FL on Saturday. Cody was believed to be there for a birthday party for AEW’s Shawn Spears. Tyler Breeze, The IInspiration, and others[...]

The Undertaker Appears At Bad Bunny Concert In Dallas

WWE fans may be disappointed to hear The Undertaker making a surprise appearance at this past weekend's Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia were nixed, however, he more than made up for it back [...] Feb 20 - WWE fans may be disappointed to hear The Undertaker making a surprise appearance at this past weekend's Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia were nixed, however, he more than made up for it back [...]

Eddie Edwards With Shock Turn At IMPACT No Surrender PPV

Eddie Edwards appeared during tonight's IMPACT Wrestling. He joined Honor No more after he ran out toward the end of the match and teased helping out IMPACT but attacked Rhino. Honor No More (Matt T[...] Feb 19 - Eddie Edwards appeared during tonight's IMPACT Wrestling. He joined Honor No more after he ran out toward the end of the match and teased helping out IMPACT but attacked Rhino. Honor No More (Matt T[...]

Names Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender, Sacrifice Announced

- PWInsider is reporting Dalton Castle was spotted backstage at the IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event. While some sources say he left the arena prior to the show, he was definitely ther[...] Feb 19 - - PWInsider is reporting Dalton Castle was spotted backstage at the IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event. While some sources say he left the arena prior to the show, he was definitely ther[...]

Booker T On Whether He Would Be Interested WWE Agent/Producer Role

During the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T was asked if he would have an interest in working as an agent or producer for WWE. “I would never, ever, be an agent [...] Feb 19 - During the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T was asked if he would have an interest in working as an agent or producer for WWE. “I would never, ever, be an agent [...]

Bobby Lashley Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery, May Miss WrestleMania

The concussion angle to have Bobby Lashley taken out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today might have been done to cover for a real injury. A former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide r[...] Feb 19 - The concussion angle to have Bobby Lashley taken out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today might have been done to cover for a real injury. A former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide r[...]

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Results - February 19, 2022

IMPACT No Surrender 2022 results, courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The IMPACT No Surrender 2022 pay-per-view event kicks off from the John A Alario Event Center in Westw[...] Feb 19 - IMPACT No Surrender 2022 results, courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The IMPACT No Surrender 2022 pay-per-view event kicks off from the John A Alario Event Center in Westw[...]

Matt Hardy On AEW Having A Long Way To Catch Up To WWE

During the most recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW as competition to WWE was discussed by Matt Hardy who noted All Elite Wrestling has a long way to go to catch up to WWE. On AEW competing with W[...] Feb 19 - During the most recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW as competition to WWE was discussed by Matt Hardy who noted All Elite Wrestling has a long way to go to catch up to WWE. On AEW competing with W[...]

Has Goldberg Wrestled His Final Match?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg may be done in the ring. In a video published on his Instagram prior to today's Elimination Chamber premium live event, Goldberg said his match with Roman Reigns could be h[...] Feb 19 - WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg may be done in the ring. In a video published on his Instagram prior to today's Elimination Chamber premium live event, Goldberg said his match with Roman Reigns could be h[...]

More Saudi Arabia Shows May Be In The Cards For WWE

It is being reported by PWInsider that there are plans in the works for the WWE to hold a stadium show in the UK over Labor Day weekend, but the plans aren't full ironed out yet. The report also stat[...] Feb 19 - It is being reported by PWInsider that there are plans in the works for the WWE to hold a stadium show in the UK over Labor Day weekend, but the plans aren't full ironed out yet. The report also stat[...]