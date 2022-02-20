Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says Vince McMahon Ruined The Cage Match
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 20, 2022
During the latest DDP Snake Pitt, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Vince McMahon's portrayal of cage matches in WWE.
"Vince McMahon, for all the good he did in wrestling, he ruined the cage. When he made the Cage Match finish, you had to escape the cage — That was the whole reason you had the cage! You had the cage to keep that chickenshit in the ring with you so you can get even with him and so you can keep other people out."
"Vince ruined the whole damn thing and says the one who escapes the cage is the winner. Are you serious? That blows off all the heat! Sorry, Vince, you really — throw a flag on that, two flags. Throw you out of the game. I remember all the years that I worked I went up there and they change that. I was like, 'Oh my God, what are you thinking?' I still don't get what they were thinking and I don't think I ever will."
WWE's modern cage matches allow pinfall, submission and escaping the cage.
Do you like the WWE version of the cage match?
