List Of Producers For WWE (February 7th - February 11th)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 20, 2022

The list of producers for WWE from February 7th through 11th have been reported by Fightful Select, which you can read below.

- Abyss produced the Quiz Bowl, and Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits. - Petey Williams produced AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest. - Adam Pearce produced Miz TV and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz. - Bianca Belair vs. Nikki ASH was produced by Molly Holly. - Lita and Becky Lynch's promo was produced by Jason Jordan. - Shawn Daivari produced Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop. - Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory. - Jamie Noble and Kenny Dykstra produced the Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and RKBro vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens matches. Fightful has confirmed the following producers for the February 11 Smackdown - Sonya Deville & Naomi promo: Pat Buck & Shawn Daivari - New Day vs. Los Lotharios: Petey Williams. - Roman Reigns and Goldberg sit-downs: Michael Hayes - Aliyah vs. Natalya: Molly Holly - In-Zayn: Adam Pearce - Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair: Pat Buck & Shawn Daivari.

Additional Producer notes are as follows.